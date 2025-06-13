Bulgaria’s Weather on June 12: Morning Sun Gives Way to Afternoon Storms

Society » ENVIRONMENT | June 11, 2025, Wednesday // 17:01
Bulgaria: Bulgaria’s Weather on June 12: Morning Sun Gives Way to Afternoon Storms

On June 12, southern Bulgaria will see mostly sunny skies during the morning hours, while the Danubian Plain will experience more extensive cloud cover. By afternoon, cloudiness will increase across the country, bringing rain and possible thunderstorms in several areas. The eastern regions can expect moderate to strong winds coming from the northeast. Daytime temperatures will range between 25 and 30 degrees Celsius, with Sofia reaching around 26 degrees. Atmospheric pressure is expected to remain above the monthly average.

Along the Black Sea coast, the weather will stay mostly sunny with occasional cloud breaks, but no rain is anticipated. Northeasterly winds will be moderate to strong here as well. Temperatures will hover between 23 and 26 degrees Celsius, while sea water temperatures will be comfortable, ranging from 22 to 26 degrees.

Mountain areas will enjoy sunshine in the morning, but by afternoon, cumulus and cumulonimbus clouds will build up, with thunderstorms possible in some locations. Winds will be moderate from the northeast. Temperatures will reach about 20 degrees Celsius at 1,200 meters elevation and drop to around 12 degrees at 2,000 meters.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, weather, temperatures

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Eyes up to 70,000 Foreign Workers Amid Domestic Labor Gap

Between 50,000 and 70,000 foreign workers may enter Bulgaria by the end of 2025 if the current pace of labor import continues

Business » Tourism | June 13, 2025, Friday // 23:00

Latvian MEP: Bulgaria Must Overcome Fear of Euro and Embrace Stability

Latvian MEP Ivars Ijabs from the "Renew Europe" group believes that Bulgaria’s plans to adopt the euro are a positive move, both for its citizens and its economy

World » EU | June 12, 2025, Thursday // 23:00

Bulgaria’s Tourism Sector Turns to Non-EU Workers Amid Labor Shortage

With the tourist season now underway and the first waves of visitors arriving at the Northern Black Sea resorts, employers are once again facing a familiar and worsening challenge

Business » Tourism | June 12, 2025, Thursday // 12:00

Admiral Eftimov: Bulgaria’s Goal Is to Unlock the Full Potential of the F-16

Chief of Defense Admiral Emil Eftimov stated that Bulgaria’s objective is to unlock the full potential of the American-made F-16 fighter jets

Politics » Defense | June 12, 2025, Thursday // 10:06

Shortage of Euro Banknotes as Bulgarians Rush to Exchange Levs

The demand for euros in Bulgaria has surged by about 50%

Business » Finance | June 12, 2025, Thursday // 08:43

Zhelyazkov Meets Zelensky in Odesa as Bulgaria Backs Post-War Rebuilding of Ukraine

Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov took part in the “Ukraine – Southeast Europe” summit held in Odesa, where he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

Politics | June 11, 2025, Wednesday // 21:08
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Environment

The Climate Crisis is a Health Crisis – And the European Region is in the Hot Seat

New commission will offer pragmatic and cost-effective health sector solutions to address climate change

Society » Environment | June 11, 2025, Wednesday // 13:02

Bulgaria Weather Forecast for June 11: Sunny with Afternoon Showers in the West and North

Wednesday’s weather on June 11 will be predominantly sunny across most parts of Bulgaria

Society » Environment | June 10, 2025, Tuesday // 17:11

Northeasterly Winds and Scattered Thunderstorms Mark Bulgaria’s Tuesday Weather

Bulgaria will start the day with sunshine on Tuesday, though clouds are expected to build during the afternoon, especially over the southwest

Society » Environment | June 9, 2025, Monday // 17:00

Weather Shift on Monday: Heat Eases, Rain Moves into Western and Northern Bulgaria

Monday will bring mostly sunny skies across Bulgaria, though the afternoon hours will see a change in the west, where rain clouds are expected to build

Society » Environment | June 8, 2025, Sunday // 15:40

Hot and Mostly Sunny Weekend Ahead for Bulgaria

Saturday will be mostly sunny across the country, with conditions expected to remain calm for the most part

Society » Environment | June 6, 2025, Friday // 17:00

Thunderstorms and Cloudy Skies Expected Across Bulgaria on June 6

On Friday, June 6, the weather across Bulgaria will be mostly cloudy

Society » Environment | June 5, 2025, Thursday // 17:01
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria