Bulgaria’s Weather on June 12: Morning Sun Gives Way to Afternoon Storms

Bulgaria Eyes up to 70,000 Foreign Workers Amid Domestic Labor Gap
Between 50,000 and 70,000 foreign workers may enter Bulgaria by the end of 2025 if the current pace of labor import continues
On June 12, southern Bulgaria will see mostly sunny skies during the morning hours, while the Danubian Plain will experience more extensive cloud cover. By afternoon, cloudiness will increase across the country, bringing rain and possible thunderstorms in several areas. The eastern regions can expect moderate to strong winds coming from the northeast. Daytime temperatures will range between 25 and 30 degrees Celsius, with Sofia reaching around 26 degrees. Atmospheric pressure is expected to remain above the monthly average.
Along the Black Sea coast, the weather will stay mostly sunny with occasional cloud breaks, but no rain is anticipated. Northeasterly winds will be moderate to strong here as well. Temperatures will hover between 23 and 26 degrees Celsius, while sea water temperatures will be comfortable, ranging from 22 to 26 degrees.
Mountain areas will enjoy sunshine in the morning, but by afternoon, cumulus and cumulonimbus clouds will build up, with thunderstorms possible in some locations. Winds will be moderate from the northeast. Temperatures will reach about 20 degrees Celsius at 1,200 meters elevation and drop to around 12 degrees at 2,000 meters.
Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)
New commission will offer pragmatic and cost-effective health sector solutions to address climate change
Wednesday’s weather on June 11 will be predominantly sunny across most parts of Bulgaria
Bulgaria will start the day with sunshine on Tuesday, though clouds are expected to build during the afternoon, especially over the southwest
Monday will bring mostly sunny skies across Bulgaria, though the afternoon hours will see a change in the west, where rain clouds are expected to build
Saturday will be mostly sunny across the country, with conditions expected to remain calm for the most part
On Friday, June 6, the weather across Bulgaria will be mostly cloudy
Borderless Bulgaria: How Schengen Benefits Are Transforming Trade and Logistics
Bulgaria's Mortality Rate Remains Highest in Europe