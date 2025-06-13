Damage to Historic Monasteries on Mount Athos After Earthquake; Bulgarian Monastery Remains Unharmed

A recent earthquake in northern Greece caused damage to three centuries-old monasteries on Mount Athos, BGNES reported. The Bulgarian monastery of St. George Zograf, also on Mount Athos, reportedly remained unaffected.

The 5.3-magnitude quake struck offshore near the Halkidiki peninsula on Saturday, June 7, shaking the area and even being felt across the border in Bulgaria. The tremor occurred at a depth of 12.5 kilometers, northwest of Karyes, the administrative center of the Athos monastic community.

Among the affected were the 10th-century monasteries of Xenophontos and Docheiariou, as well as the 14th-century Simonopetra monastery. At Xenophontos, large cracks appeared in the church domes and further damage was done to frescoes already harmed by an earlier quake in February, the Greek Ministry of Culture reported. Docheiariou monastery suffered similar damage, while Simonopetra’s damage was reportedly less severe.

Greek archaeologists and restoration experts are staying on Mount Athos to assess and manage the damage, according to Culture Minister Lina Mendoni.

The Athos monastic community, part of the Greek Macedonia region, comprises 20 inhabited monasteries with histories stretching back centuries. It has maintained a degree of autonomy since Byzantine times.

The earthquake was felt in Bulgaria as well, especially in taller buildings in Kardzhali and nearby border settlements. Earlier that day, a smaller 4.5-magnitude tremor struck at a depth of 19 kilometers in the region.

Source: BGNES