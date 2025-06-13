Damage to Historic Monasteries on Mount Athos After Earthquake; Bulgarian Monastery Remains Unharmed

Society » INCIDENTS | June 12, 2025, Thursday // 08:57
Bulgaria: Damage to Historic Monasteries on Mount Athos After Earthquake; Bulgarian Monastery Remains Unharmed

A recent earthquake in northern Greece caused damage to three centuries-old monasteries on Mount Athos, BGNES reported. The Bulgarian monastery of St. George Zograf, also on Mount Athos, reportedly remained unaffected.

The 5.3-magnitude quake struck offshore near the Halkidiki peninsula on Saturday, June 7, shaking the area and even being felt across the border in Bulgaria. The tremor occurred at a depth of 12.5 kilometers, northwest of Karyes, the administrative center of the Athos monastic community.

Among the affected were the 10th-century monasteries of Xenophontos and Docheiariou, as well as the 14th-century Simonopetra monastery. At Xenophontos, large cracks appeared in the church domes and further damage was done to frescoes already harmed by an earlier quake in February, the Greek Ministry of Culture reported. Docheiariou monastery suffered similar damage, while Simonopetra’s damage was reportedly less severe.

Greek archaeologists and restoration experts are staying on Mount Athos to assess and manage the damage, according to Culture Minister Lina Mendoni.

The Athos monastic community, part of the Greek Macedonia region, comprises 20 inhabited monasteries with histories stretching back centuries. It has maintained a degree of autonomy since Byzantine times.

The earthquake was felt in Bulgaria as well, especially in taller buildings in Kardzhali and nearby border settlements. Earlier that day, a smaller 4.5-magnitude tremor struck at a depth of 19 kilometers in the region.

Source: BGNES

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Earthquake, greece, Bulgarian, Athos

Related Articles:

Greek Central Banker Reiterates Call for the Euro to Become a Global Reserve Currency

Bank of Greece Governor Yannis Stournaras has once again voiced his support for elevating the euro’s role in the global financial system

World » EU | June 13, 2025, Friday // 23:00

Bulgarian Mother Forced to Flee Ballymena, Northern Ireland Amid Escalating Anti-Immigrant Riots

A Bulgarian mother of two is leaving Northern Ireland after her home in Ballymena was attacked amid ongoing riots in the town

Society » Incidents | June 12, 2025, Thursday // 14:00

Bulgaria’s Euro Dilemma in the Shadow of Croatia and Greece

Introduction

Politics | June 12, 2025, Thursday // 11:15

Bulgarian Parliament Takes Key Step Toward Euro Adoption with Overwhelming Support

The Bulgarian Parliament has passed at first reading a bill amending the Payment Services and Payment Systems Act

Politics | June 11, 2025, Wednesday // 16:32

Bulgarian MEP Denies EP Report Recognizes 'Centuries-Old Macedonian Identity,' Calls Skopje's Claims 'Manipulative!'

Bulgarian MEP Andrey Kovatchev dismissed claims that the European Parliament’s draft report on North Macedonia includes recognition of a "centuries-old Macedonian identity"

Politics | June 10, 2025, Tuesday // 17:16

Bulgarian Grace Stiliana Nikolova Claims Three European Titles, Eyes World Championship

Stiliana Nikolova returned from the European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship in Tallinn with a remarkable performance, securing three gold medals and one silver

Sports | June 9, 2025, Monday // 15:24
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Incidents

Bulgarian Mother Forced to Flee Ballymena, Northern Ireland Amid Escalating Anti-Immigrant Riots

A Bulgarian mother of two is leaving Northern Ireland after her home in Ballymena was attacked amid ongoing riots in the town

Society » Incidents | June 12, 2025, Thursday // 14:00

15-Year-Old Boy Missing in Sofia, Police and Family Appeal for Public’s Help

The Sofia police have launched a search for 15-year-old Nikolay Petkov

Society » Incidents | June 12, 2025, Thursday // 13:00

Fire Erupts in Plovdiv Hotel Nightclub Near Gas Station, No Injuries Reported

A fire broke out on Wednesday in a nightclub located inside a large hotel complex in Plovdiv, just meters away from a nearby gas station

Society » Incidents | June 11, 2025, Wednesday // 14:19

‘They Fought for Our Children as Their Own’: Bulgarian Doctors Hailed After the Tragedy in Kocani, North Macedonia

Three months have passed since the fire in the Kocani nightclub, but for survivors and their families, the pain remains raw

Society » Incidents | June 11, 2025, Wednesday // 11:05

Russian Fertilizer Ship Stranded at Bulgaria's Burgas Port

A 180-meter Liberian-flagged vessel loaded with 30,000 tons of agricultural fertilizer has been stranded near the entrance to Bulgaria’s Port of Burgas since Monday evening

Society » Incidents | June 10, 2025, Tuesday // 17:31

Teen in Coma After Suspected Vape Incident in Bulgaria

A 19-year-old from Razgrad is in a coma after being discovered unconscious on the evening of June 5

Society » Incidents | June 6, 2025, Friday // 13:11
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria