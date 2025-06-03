Fire Erupts in Plovdiv Hotel Nightclub Near Gas Station, No Injuries Reported

Bulgaria: Fire Erupts in Plovdiv Hotel Nightclub Near Gas Station, No Injuries Reported @BTA

A fire broke out on Wednesday in a nightclub located inside a large hotel complex in Plovdiv, just meters away from a nearby gas station. The blaze began late in the morning and quickly escalated, prompting a large-scale emergency response.

Firefighters received the alert at 11:15 a.m., according to Dimitar Brishimov, head of the local “Firefighting and Rescue” unit. The flames had spread not only through the disco but also affected several adjacent commercial premises. Eight firefighting crews were dispatched to the scene, along with emergency medical teams. An auto-ladder was used to access the building from the roof, where crews attempted to control the fire and ensure there was no spread through the roof installation.

Officials confirmed there are no injuries and no immediate risk of gas poisoning to hotel guests or nearby residents. Senior Commissioner Vasil Dimov, who heads the Regional Directorate “Fire Safety and Population Protection,” confirmed that the hotel section of the building had not been affected by smoke, and evacuation had not been necessary.

According to preliminary, unofficial information, the fire may have started during renovation work inside the nightclub. A welder working on the roof structure reportedly caused a spark that ignited the venue’s soundproofing material. The blaze appears to have involved the suspended ceiling, which firefighters identified as a critical point in their extinguishing efforts.

Smoke was thick and visibility limited on the second floor when the fire crews arrived. Workers had already evacuated by then, and rescuers ensured no one else was inside before launching their operations. Openings were made in the structure to ventilate smoke and provide better access for the suppression teams.

Local media reported that the nearby gas station had been shut down as a precaution. It was the station’s staff who first noticed the smoke and reported the incident to authorities.

The operation is ongoing as firefighters continue efforts to fully control and extinguish the blaze.

