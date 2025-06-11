Musk Admits He Crossed the Line in Attacks on Trump

Elon Musk acknowledged on Wednesday that he had gone too far in some of his recent online remarks targeting US President Donald Trump. “I regret some of my posts about President @realDonaldTrump last week. They went too far,” Musk wrote on X.

The public fallout between Musk and Trump played out over the past week on social media, where the two figures exchanged increasingly personal and pointed criticisms. The deterioration of their relationship comes after a period of political alignment, during which Musk served as co-head of the Department for Government Efficiency in Trump’s administration, playing a central role in efforts to cut federal staffing.

Tensions began escalating when Musk openly condemned a major tax and domestic spending bill pushed by Trump, calling it a “disgusting abomination” that would further strain the country’s finances. Musk followed up by resurfacing old statements made by Trump and other Republican lawmakers warning about rising deficits and excessive government spending.

In one of his more controversial posts, Musk claimed Trump would not have won the presidential election without his help. In another, he suggested without evidence that Trump is mentioned in sealed documents tied to the Jeffrey Epstein case. Epstein, a convicted sex offender, died in prison in 2019 while awaiting trial for trafficking minors. Merely being named in such records does not imply wrongdoing, and Musk offered no proof for his allegation.

The escalating feud triggered a sharp response from Trump. On Truth Social, the president threatened to cut off government contracts and subsidies to Musk’s companies. In an interview with CNN, Trump downplayed the spat, saying he wasn’t thinking about Musk and had no plans to speak to him “for a while.”

Despite the damage, Musk’s admission of regret appeared to resonate with investors. Tesla shares listed in Frankfurt rose 2.5% after his statement.

Musk didn’t clarify which specific posts he was walking back, but his attempt at reconciliation comes shortly after his father, Errol Musk, weighed in on the dispute. Speaking to Russian outlet Izvestia, Errol said his son had “made a mistake” in going after the president. Despite their complicated relationship, the elder Musk expressed confidence that the rift would pass. “Trump will prevail. He is the president,” he said, predicting that the disagreement would soon be resolved.

As a follow-up, U.S. President Donald Trump said he holds no grudge against Elon Musk, despite their recent public disagreements.

Speaking on the Pod Force One podcast with Miranda Devine, Trump said, "These things happen. I don't blame him for anything," acknowledging he was "a little disappointed" but emphasizing that his current priority is the recovery of the American economy.

When asked whether he would consider mending ties with Musk, Trump replied, "I guess I could," though he underscored that his main focus remains on restoring the nation's strength.