Serbia’s President Vucic Makes Surprise Visit to Ukraine

World » UKRAINE | June 11, 2025, Wednesday // 12:03
Bulgaria: Serbia’s President Vucic Makes Surprise Visit to Ukraine

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic is making an unexpected trip to Ukraine on Wednesday, June 11, for a brief one-day visit. The news was confirmed by the press office of the Serbian presidency and reported by European Pravda.

This marks Vucic’s first official visit to Ukraine. He is expected to participate in the Ukraine–Southeast Europe Summit during his stay. Unlike his previous foreign visits, this trip was not pre-announced. The Serbian public learned about the president’s travel plans only after his departure.

The timing of the visit is significant. Just a month earlier, on May 9, Vucic was in Moscow for Russia’s Victory Day celebrations - an event commemorating the Soviet Union’s World War II victory over Nazi Germany. There, he stood alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin, becoming one of only two European leaders to attend the event, the other being Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico.

Vucic previously addressed criticism of his presence in Moscow, stating that Serbia’s commitment to its European path remained unchanged and would not be undermined by his visit to Russia.

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Vucic, Serbia, Ukraine

Related Articles:

Zhelyazkov Meets Zelensky in Odesa as Bulgaria Backs Post-War Rebuilding of Ukraine

Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov took part in the “Ukraine – Southeast Europe” summit held in Odesa, where he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

Politics | June 11, 2025, Wednesday // 21:08

Bulgaria's President in a CNN Interview: Defends the Euro Referendum and Supports Trump’s Peace Efforts

During an interview with CNN’s Richard Quest, President Rumen Radev defended his call for a national referendum on Bulgaria’s planned adoption of the euro in 2026

Politics | June 11, 2025, Wednesday // 09:01

Orban: No World War Coming, Russia Too Weak to Attack NATO or Win in Ukraine

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has dismissed fears that the war in Ukraine might escalate into a global war

World » EU | June 10, 2025, Tuesday // 10:22

Mass Russian Aerial Attack Hits Ukraine: Civilian Sites Damaged, Casualties Reported in Kyiv and Odesa

In the early hours of June 10, Russia launched a coordinated missile and drone attack on Kyiv and Odesa

World » Ukraine | June 10, 2025, Tuesday // 07:52

Dnipropetrovsk Under Fire but No Confirmed Russian Ground Gains, Kyiv Refutes Moscow’s Claims

Russia has claimed that its ongoing operations in Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk Oblast are part of efforts to establish a so-called "buffer zone" inside Ukrainian territory

World » Ukraine | June 9, 2025, Monday // 15:30

Renault Eyes Drone Production in Ukraine in Military Industry Shift

Renault may soon begin producing drones in Ukraine as part of a joint project with a small French defense firm

World » Ukraine | June 9, 2025, Monday // 08:38
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Ukraine

British Mothers ‘Have to Accept That Their Sons Will Have to Die for NATO’, Says Ex-Ukrainian FM

Former Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has delivered a stark warning during the Concordia Europe 2025 summit in London

World » Ukraine | June 12, 2025, Thursday // 09:12

Mass Russian Aerial Attack Hits Ukraine: Civilian Sites Damaged, Casualties Reported in Kyiv and Odesa

In the early hours of June 10, Russia launched a coordinated missile and drone attack on Kyiv and Odesa

World » Ukraine | June 10, 2025, Tuesday // 07:52

Dnipropetrovsk Under Fire but No Confirmed Russian Ground Gains, Kyiv Refutes Moscow’s Claims

Russia has claimed that its ongoing operations in Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk Oblast are part of efforts to establish a so-called "buffer zone" inside Ukrainian territory

World » Ukraine | June 9, 2025, Monday // 15:30

Renault Eyes Drone Production in Ukraine in Military Industry Shift

Renault may soon begin producing drones in Ukraine as part of a joint project with a small French defense firm

World » Ukraine | June 9, 2025, Monday // 08:38

Aftermath of Russia’s Overnight Attack on Kyiv: Civilian Sites Damaged, Four Dead, Twenty Injured

Kyiv was hit by another combined Russian aerial assault in the early hours of June 6, with missiles and drones targeting residential areas and civilian infrastructure across multiple districts of the Ukrainian capital

World » Ukraine | June 6, 2025, Friday // 09:37

Kremlin Warns of Retaliation as Trump Lauds Ukrainian Strike but Fears Escalation

The Kremlin has made it clear that Russia will respond to the recent Ukrainian drone strikes on its military airfields

World » Ukraine | June 5, 2025, Thursday // 15:34
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria