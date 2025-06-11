Serbia’s President Vucic Makes Surprise Visit to Ukraine

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic is making an unexpected trip to Ukraine on Wednesday, June 11, for a brief one-day visit. The news was confirmed by the press office of the Serbian presidency and reported by European Pravda.

This marks Vucic’s first official visit to Ukraine. He is expected to participate in the Ukraine–Southeast Europe Summit during his stay. Unlike his previous foreign visits, this trip was not pre-announced. The Serbian public learned about the president’s travel plans only after his departure.

The timing of the visit is significant. Just a month earlier, on May 9, Vucic was in Moscow for Russia’s Victory Day celebrations - an event commemorating the Soviet Union’s World War II victory over Nazi Germany. There, he stood alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin, becoming one of only two European leaders to attend the event, the other being Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico.

Vucic previously addressed criticism of his presence in Moscow, stating that Serbia’s commitment to its European path remained unchanged and would not be undermined by his visit to Russia.