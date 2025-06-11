Sofia Gears Up for Aniventure Comic Con 2025: Just Weeks to Go

With less than a month to go, excitement is building ahead of Aniventure Comic Con 2025 – one of Bulgaria’s most anticipated pop culture gatherings. On July 5 and 6, Sofia’s Inter Expo Center will host an eclectic blend of cinematic legends, digital stars, illustrators, scientists, gamers, and content creators in a two-day celebration that merges the worlds of film, gaming, anime, cosplay, comics, and science.

Among the most anticipated guests this year is British sculptor Brian Muir – a legendary figure behind the scenes of some of Hollywood’s most iconic franchises. Known as the man who sculpted Darth Vader’s helmet, Muir also contributed to the creation of the stormtrooper armor, the Death Star Droid, and the final detailing of C-3PO for the original “Star Wars” films. His work spans more than 70 major productions, including “Alien,” several James Bond movies, “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom,” “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix,” “Guardians of the Galaxy,” “Thor: The Dark World,” “Lara Croft,” “Planet of the Apes,” and “Mission: Impossible.” Fans will find Muir in Hall 4, where he’ll be present throughout the event and will also speak at a dedicated panel on July 5.

Also on July 5, visitors can catch a unique science-meets-fandom experience, thanks to a special partnership with Ratio. Dr. Tom Crawford – widely known online as Tom Rocks Maths – will take the stage in Hall 4 to present his energetic and unconventional talk “Maths of Pokémon.” As a mathematician from Oxford University, BBC presenter and popular science communicator, Crawford’s mission is to make numbers exciting for everyone. Joining him is paleontologist Dr. David Hone, who will explore how Hollywood portrays dinosaurs in his lecture “Jurassic World: Facts and Fiction” on July 6.

Fans of online video and content creation will have the chance to learn from one of the best in the field – YouTube growth strategist Mario Joos. Known for his work with massive creators like MrBeast and the Stokes Twins, Joos will appear alongside Bulgaria’s Slavi Panayotov (The Clashers) on July 5. Together, they’ll offer insight into the world of content algorithms and digital stardom, giving attendees a closer look at how to evolve from a viewer into a creator.

Fans of Bulgarian cinema can also look forward to meeting beloved actor Mihail Bilalov in person. He’ll be greeting fans, signing autographs, and posing for photos on July 6 at the Meet & Greet area in Hall 4.

The guest lineup continues with popular YouTube sketch creators “The World of Vankata,” long-time content pioneer Tsvetoslav Tsonev – Tsuro, and Borislava Todorova, better known as Bamby_Gyal. Also taking part in this year’s event is Spas Sarachinov, familiar to many from “House of Influencers.” Sarachinov will be present on July 5, alongside the creators of the show, Pavel Kolev and Itsaka. Visitors will be able to meet all of them over the two festival days in Hall 4’s Meet & Greet zone.

Gaming fans won’t be left out either. Streamer and gamer Dragomir Donchev – 4а1а – returns to the A1 Gaming Hall, where he’ll also be available for Meet & Greet sessions. Tournament action will unfold across Hall 3, featuring competitions in League of Legends, EA FC, and a one-on-one Counter-Strike 2 showdown. Mobile games fans can take part in tournaments for Brawl Stars and Clash Royale. Registration is available on-site, and more details are published on the official event page.

All programming and guest announcements for Aniventure Comic Con 2025 are available at comiccon.bg.

This year’s edition of Aniventure Comic Con is supported by A1 Bulgaria, Ozone, Coca-Cola, and VISA. Additional support comes from Nescafe 3in1, Happy Delivery, Lenovo, Monster Energy, and Hyundai, with bTV Media Group as the main media partner.

Tickets – including two-day passes, ULTRA, and Meet & Greet options – are available through the Eventim network, at OMV gas stations across the country, and directly via the festival’s official site: comiccon.bg/tickets.