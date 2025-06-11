Sofia Gears Up for Aniventure Comic Con 2025: Just Weeks to Go

Society | June 11, 2025, Wednesday // 15:46
Bulgaria: Sofia Gears Up for Aniventure Comic Con 2025: Just Weeks to Go

With less than a month to go, excitement is building ahead of Aniventure Comic Con 2025 – one of Bulgaria’s most anticipated pop culture gatherings. On July 5 and 6, Sofia’s Inter Expo Center will host an eclectic blend of cinematic legends, digital stars, illustrators, scientists, gamers, and content creators in a two-day celebration that merges the worlds of film, gaming, anime, cosplay, comics, and science.

Among the most anticipated guests this year is British sculptor Brian Muir – a legendary figure behind the scenes of some of Hollywood’s most iconic franchises. Known as the man who sculpted Darth Vader’s helmet, Muir also contributed to the creation of the stormtrooper armor, the Death Star Droid, and the final detailing of C-3PO for the original “Star Wars” films. His work spans more than 70 major productions, including “Alien,” several James Bond movies, “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom,” “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix,” “Guardians of the Galaxy,” “Thor: The Dark World,” “Lara Croft,” “Planet of the Apes,” and “Mission: Impossible.” Fans will find Muir in Hall 4, where he’ll be present throughout the event and will also speak at a dedicated panel on July 5.

Also on July 5, visitors can catch a unique science-meets-fandom experience, thanks to a special partnership with Ratio. Dr. Tom Crawford – widely known online as Tom Rocks Maths – will take the stage in Hall 4 to present his energetic and unconventional talk “Maths of Pokémon.” As a mathematician from Oxford University, BBC presenter and popular science communicator, Crawford’s mission is to make numbers exciting for everyone. Joining him is paleontologist Dr. David Hone, who will explore how Hollywood portrays dinosaurs in his lecture “Jurassic World: Facts and Fiction” on July 6.

Fans of online video and content creation will have the chance to learn from one of the best in the field – YouTube growth strategist Mario Joos. Known for his work with massive creators like MrBeast and the Stokes Twins, Joos will appear alongside Bulgaria’s Slavi Panayotov (The Clashers) on July 5. Together, they’ll offer insight into the world of content algorithms and digital stardom, giving attendees a closer look at how to evolve from a viewer into a creator.

Fans of Bulgarian cinema can also look forward to meeting beloved actor Mihail Bilalov in person. He’ll be greeting fans, signing autographs, and posing for photos on July 6 at the Meet & Greet area in Hall 4.

The guest lineup continues with popular YouTube sketch creators “The World of Vankata,” long-time content pioneer Tsvetoslav Tsonev – Tsuro, and Borislava Todorova, better known as Bamby_Gyal. Also taking part in this year’s event is Spas Sarachinov, familiar to many from “House of Influencers.” Sarachinov will be present on July 5, alongside the creators of the show, Pavel Kolev and Itsaka. Visitors will be able to meet all of them over the two festival days in Hall 4’s Meet & Greet zone.

Gaming fans won’t be left out either. Streamer and gamer Dragomir Donchev – 4а1а – returns to the A1 Gaming Hall, where he’ll also be available for Meet & Greet sessions. Tournament action will unfold across Hall 3, featuring competitions in League of Legends, EA FC, and a one-on-one Counter-Strike 2 showdown. Mobile games fans can take part in tournaments for Brawl Stars and Clash Royale. Registration is available on-site, and more details are published on the official event page.

All programming and guest announcements for Aniventure Comic Con 2025 are available at comiccon.bg.

This year’s edition of Aniventure Comic Con is supported by A1 Bulgaria, Ozone, Coca-Cola, and VISA. Additional support comes from Nescafe 3in1, Happy Delivery, Lenovo, Monster Energy, and Hyundai, with bTV Media Group as the main media partner.

Tickets – including two-day passes, ULTRA, and Meet & Greet options – are available through the Eventim network, at OMV gas stations across the country, and directly via the festival’s official site: comiccon.bg/tickets.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Comic Con, sofia

Related Articles:

Sofia Proposes Price Hikes for Over 500 Municipal Fees and Services

More than 500 fees and service charges in Sofia are set to increase, some of them by up to 100%, under a new draft amendment published for public consultation by the Sofia Municipality

Society | June 11, 2025, Wednesday // 11:22

New Proposal Seeks Fairer Fees for Construction in Sofia Amid Skyscraper Controversy

The civic group Spasi Sofia is calling for a doubling of the building permit fee in the Bulgarian capital

Politics | June 10, 2025, Tuesday // 14:34

Sofia to Make Transport Ticket Price Cheaper Ahead of Euro Adoption?

Tsvetomir Petrov, Chairman of the Sofia Municipal Council, has proposed forming a working group to review and prepare amendments

Society | June 9, 2025, Monday // 16:22

Sofia Tops Bulgaria’s Population Density Rankings with Over 5,000 People per Sq Km

Sofia remains the most densely populated area in Bulgaria

Society | June 9, 2025, Monday // 16:01

'Spasi Sofia' Proposes New 'Red' Parking Zone and Charges for Electric Vehicles to Tackle Parking Crisis

Municipal councilors from “Spasi Sofia” have proposed ending free parking for electric vehicles in Sofia and introducing a new “Red” parking zone covering the city’s historic center

Society | June 3, 2025, Tuesday // 12:31

'We Are People, Not Propaganda': Sofia Pride 2025 Unveils New Schedule

Sofia Pride 2025 will take on a new format this year, with the traditional procession set to kick off the event before the concert on June 14

Society | June 2, 2025, Monday // 17:05
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Damage to Historic Monasteries on Mount Athos After Earthquake; Bulgarian Monastery Remains Unharmed

A recent earthquake in northern Greece caused damage to three centuries-old monasteries on Mount Athos

Society » Incidents | June 12, 2025, Thursday // 08:57

Bulgaria’s Weather on June 12: Morning Sun Gives Way to Afternoon Storms

On June 12, southern Bulgaria will see mostly sunny skies during the morning hours

Society » Environment | June 11, 2025, Wednesday // 17:01

Helpful: Practical Currency Conversion Table to Support Civil Oversight During Bulgaria’s Euro Switch

To assist consumers with the upcoming currency change, a table for quick and easy conversion from leva to euro has been published

Society | June 11, 2025, Wednesday // 16:07

Fire Erupts in Plovdiv Hotel Nightclub Near Gas Station, No Injuries Reported

A fire broke out on Wednesday in a nightclub located inside a large hotel complex in Plovdiv, just meters away from a nearby gas station

Society » Incidents | June 11, 2025, Wednesday // 14:19

The Climate Crisis is a Health Crisis – And the European Region is in the Hot Seat

New commission will offer pragmatic and cost-effective health sector solutions to address climate change

Society » Environment | June 11, 2025, Wednesday // 13:02

Sofia Proposes Price Hikes for Over 500 Municipal Fees and Services

More than 500 fees and service charges in Sofia are set to increase, some of them by up to 100%, under a new draft amendment published for public consultation by the Sofia Municipality

Society | June 11, 2025, Wednesday // 11:22
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria