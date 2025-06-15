Bulgaria’s Tourism Sector Turns to Non-EU Workers Amid Labor Shortage

Business » TOURISM | June 12, 2025, Thursday // 12:01
Bulgaria: Bulgaria’s Tourism Sector Turns to Non-EU Workers Amid Labor Shortage @Pexels

With the tourist season now underway and the first waves of visitors arriving at the Northern Black Sea resorts, employers are once again facing a familiar and worsening challenge - securing enough workers, BNR reports. Despite years of discussion about staffing shortages in the tourism industry, the bureaucratic process of bringing in foreign workers remains slow, complicated, and too often yields unpredictable outcomes.

At the Albena resort complex, preparations for the summer began months ago, well before the season started. Tatyana Dzhilyanova, head of HR at the resort, said they had no choice but to rely on foreign labor.

The Bulgarian market can’t meet our staffing needs - not just in tourism but overall,” she explained to the Bulgarian National Radio. “We’ve submitted applications for around 800 workers to the Employment Agency and Migration Directorate. These are for both C visas - short-term, up to 90 days - and D visas, for employment lasting over three months.

The real bottleneck, she noted, is not in the applications themselves, but in the issuance of visas abroad. Workers from countries like Indonesia and Uzbekistan are already approved on paper, but until they physically receive their visas, they can’t travel. And with June 20 approaching - a key date just ahead of the peak season - any delays could cause serious disruptions.

While the Albena resort reports no rejections among its hundreds of applications, the situation is starkly different for smaller employers. Stanislav Dimitrov, who runs a hotel in the village of Kranevo, has had every single one of his applications rejected. Despite submitting correct documentation for 15 Bangladeshi workers currently employed in Dubai, the approvals never came. “They were supposed to be here by May 19,” he said. “To this day, it’s only been rejections - and no explanation why.”

Another hotelier, Viktor Luchiyanov from Balchik, says he has had more success with workers from Ukraine and Moldova, where the procedures are more streamlined. But even he has run into issues. “We’ve spent two years trying to hire people from Thailand,” he said. “The institutional barriers are absurd.

At the core of the problem lies an overwhelmed system. Thousands of seasonal visa applications pile up each summer, yet Bulgaria’s consulates abroad don’t have the capacity to process them in time. Without reinforcement, delays are inevitable.

The biggest unanswered question is why the system seems to work for some and not for others. While some employers manage to get all their workers approved, others face blanket rejections despite submitting what they believe to be complete and accurate paperwork. One thing, however, is common across the board: the process is slow, burdensome, and offers little in the way of transparency or certainty.

Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, EU, tourist

Related Articles:

Bulgaria’s Employment Strategy Struggles to Shift Focus from Temporary Subsidies to Long-Term Skills

Bulgaria’s Ministry of Labor and Social Policy released its National Employment Action Plan (NAP) for 2025 in early May,

Business » Industry | June 15, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Tax Evasion in Bulgaria’s Beauty and Home Services Sectors Totals Close to 100 Million Leva

Nearly 100 million leva are being concealed from taxation by hairdressers and home-based craftsmen

Business | June 15, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Bulgaria’s Grain Sector Shut Out of Europe After Ukrainian Import Surge

In the span of just three years, Bulgaria's grain producers have seen their access to European markets completely disappear

Business » Industry | June 14, 2025, Saturday // 23:00

Bulgaria’s Revenue Agency and Watchdogs to Monitor Traders During Euro Changeover

If traders attempt to unjustifiably raise prices during the transition to the euro, the National Revenue Agency (NRA) will detect it through discrepancies in VAT declarations

Business » Finance | June 14, 2025, Saturday // 23:00

CNBC: Not All Bulgarians Convinced Joining the Eurozone Is a Good Idea

Bulgaria is preparing to adopt the euro, but not everyone in the country is on board

Society | June 14, 2025, Saturday // 23:00

Sofia Exchange: No Grounds for Sharp Price Hikes, Market Remains Stable

The CEO of the Sofia Commodity Exchange, Vasil Simov, dismissed speculation about any dramatic price hikes on the market

Business » Industry | June 13, 2025, Friday // 23:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Tourism

New Summer Bus Routes Strengthen Links Between Bulgaria, Greece and Romania

FlixBus is expanding its presence in Southeast Europe this summer with a fresh set of international and seasonal routes

Business » Tourism | June 11, 2025, Wednesday // 14:38

No Psychological Barrier to Euro in Bulgarian Tourism, Says Expert

Rumen Draganov from the Institute for Evaluation and Analysis in Tourism spoke to Bulgarian National Radio about the transition to the euro in Bulgaria

Business » Tourism | June 10, 2025, Tuesday // 13:18

Bulgarian Railways to See Immediate Upgrades, Bistro Cars and Stewards Announced

Bulgaria's Transport Minister Grozdan Karadjov shared his impressions of a train journey from Mezdra to Sofia on Facebook

Business » Tourism | June 3, 2025, Tuesday // 06:30

Bulgarian Railways to Cut Sofia-Burgas Train Travel Time to Around 5 Hours Starting June

Starting June 15, traveling by train from Sofia to Burgas will take around five hours, a significant improvement for summer travelers heading to the coast

Business » Tourism | June 2, 2025, Monday // 08:51

Vitosha's Summer Season Kicks Off This Weekend: Lifts, Cycling, and Family Fun Await

The summer season on Vitosha Mountain will kick off on May 31st, with two lifts ready to welcome tourists and cyclists to the trails above Sofia

Business » Tourism | May 28, 2025, Wednesday // 16:55

Survey Reveals Many Bulgarians Won’t Be Taking Summer Breaks This Year

A quarter of Bulgarians do not even think about going on summer vacation this year

Business » Tourism | May 28, 2025, Wednesday // 15:05
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria