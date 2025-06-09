The Climate Crisis is a Health Crisis – And the European Region is in the Hot Seat

Society » ENVIRONMENT | June 11, 2025, Wednesday // 13:02
Bulgaria: The Climate Crisis is a Health Crisis – And the European Region is in the Hot Seat @WHO Europe

New commission will offer pragmatic and cost-effective health sector solutions to address climate change

In response to escalating climate-driven health threats, including emergencies, WHO/Europe is today launching the Pan-European Commission on Climate and Health (PECCH), a bold new initiative to confront one of the defining health challenges of our time.

Chaired by former Icelandic Prime Minister Her Excellency Katrín Jakobsdóttir and supported by Chief Scientific Adviser Professor Sir Andrew Haines from the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, the PECCH brings together 11 commissioners from across the WHO European Region. They bring a rich diversity of experience at the helm of political and scientific, national and international institutions and organizations. Together they will deliver recommendations for actionable solutions at the intersection of health and climate.

Through its public and expert hearings, the PECCH will also actively engage with representatives from other regions to work together on shared solutions. Especially important will be the involvement of small and island Member States, which are often the first to bear the brunt of the climate crisis.

“It’s time to acknowledge an undeniable truth: the climate crisis is a health crisis. It’s already killing us, and without urgent action, it will get much worse,” says Dr Hans Henri P. Kluge, WHO Regional Director for Europe.

“Our health systems are already under pressure, but they can also be part of the solution,” Dr Kluge adds. “That’s why I have convened the Pan-European Commission on Climate and Health. Led by former Icelandic Prime Minister Her Excellency Katrín Jakobsdóttir, this Commission will produce affordable and actionable health sector recommendations to address climate change in order to help improve health outcomes while lowering costs. From reducing waste to building energy-efficient facilities to saving lives through heat–health early warning systems, this Commission will explore a wide range of new and existing health sector solutions.”

Ground zero for climatehealth impacts

The European Region is the fastest warming of all WHO regions. Nearly every climate-health indicator – from heat-related mortality to climate anxiety – is worsening.

One third of the world's heat-related deaths already occur in the Region, and 4 of our warmest years on record have all occurred since 2020. One tenth of the urban population in the Region is currently living in flood-prone areas, and climate change is projected to result in more frequent and more intense heavy precipitation and sea-level rise – making floods 9 times more likely.

At a global level, nearly half of humanity (3.6 billion people) already lives in areas highly susceptible to climate change. Meanwhile, 80% of the population in the European Region is expected to live in urban areas by 2030, making our cities and towns the frontlines in the fight against climate change.

In spite of the mounting evidence of the current and projected existential threat that climate change poses to our societies, political action – including within the health sector – struggles to match the urgency and scale of the response required to keep people and planet safe.

“The climate crisis is not only an environmental emergency, it’s a growing public health challenge,” says Her Excellency Katrín Jakobsdóttir. “The year 2024 was the hottest on record, and we are fast hurtling towards a catastrophic 3 °C rise in global temperatures this century. More than 100 000 people across 35 countries in the European Region died due to heat in 2022 and 2023 combined.”

She emphasizes, “We must recognize the interplay between rising temperatures, air pollution and changing ecosystems resulting from human-induced climate change are already affecting the health and well-being of communities around the European Region and the world. These changes are a threat to our safety and security. Addressing the health impacts of climate change is not optional – it is a necessity for resilient communities and vital to ensure social justice, equity, intergenerational responsibility and human dignity.”

Why it matters

  • The climate crisis disproportionately affects the health of the most vulnerable, including children, older people, pregnant women, those who are immunocompromised and indigenous populations.
  • Heat, floods and new disease patterns are on the rise, with massive mental and physical health consequences. These effects drain resources from already overstretched health systems and budgets.
  • The health sector alone contributes roughly 5% of global emissions – more than all commercial air travel.
  • Our addiction to fossil fuels is killing us: air pollution alone causes 7 million deaths per year globally, including half a million deaths in the European Region.

“The scientific evidence is unequivocal: climate change poses a serious and escalating threat to human health,” explains Professor Sir Andrew Haines. “From the spread of infectious diseases to heat-related illness and food insecurity, the risks are widespread and disproportionately affect the most vulnerable. That’s why we must act decisively to reduce emissions and invest in adaptation strategies that protect health, reduce inequality and build more resilient health systems fit for this new, more unpredictable world.”

The PECCH will amplify expert voices from science, policy-making, academia, youth organizations and civil society. Its goal is to provide evidence-based arguments and recommendations to help make health systems climate-resilient, slash emissions and future-proof communities against the growing health risks of a rapidly changing planet.

Dr Kluge concludes, “The Pan-European Commission on Climate and Health represents a vital step forward in confronting one of the most urgent challenges of our time, and is doing so at a time of mounting fiscal constraints. National and multilateral budgets for climate action are dwindling just as the needs are rising exponentially. That’s why the Commission will be laser-focused on delivering workable health sector solutions – so that we may translate powerful evidence into concrete action.”

Source: WHO Europe

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: climate, health, europe, PECCH

Related Articles:

Vestbee: European unicorn landscape thrives, exceeding 600 billion-dollar companies as the market dynamically shifts

Europe’s technology landscape is witnessing a significant surge in billion-dollar companies, with over 600 unicorns now calling the continent home. Vestbee’s new report

Business | June 9, 2025, Monday // 12:06

'He's Very Welcome': EU Opens Door to Musk After Trump Fallout

The high-profile fallout between Donald Trump and Elon Musk took center stage on Thursday

World » EU | June 6, 2025, Friday // 15:42

Bulgaria's President: Europe’s Security Framework Is Collapsing, Urges Defense Reinforcement

President Rumen Radev took part in a forum focused on expanding cooperation between Bulgaria and Germany in defense and exploring the latest trends shaping the defense industry

Politics » Defense | June 3, 2025, Tuesday // 13:30

Bulgaria’s Future Medics Demand Reform: National Protest Sweeps Across Cities

Medical students, young doctors, and healthcare professionals across Bulgaria took to the streets again on Monday in a coordinated national protest demanding long-overdue reform

Society » Health | June 3, 2025, Tuesday // 07:00

EU Climate Goals Within Reach: Member States Sharpen National Plans to Meet 2030 Targets

The European Commission has reported that EU Member States are significantly closer to meeting the 2030 climate and energy targets

World » EU | May 29, 2025, Thursday // 09:19

Global Temperatures Poised to Shatter Records in Next Five Years

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has sounded the alarm in its latest Global Annual to Decadal Climate Update

Society » Environment | May 28, 2025, Wednesday // 16:41
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Environment

Bulgaria’s Weather on June 12: Morning Sun Gives Way to Afternoon Storms

On June 12, southern Bulgaria will see mostly sunny skies during the morning hours

Society » Environment | June 11, 2025, Wednesday // 17:01

Bulgaria Weather Forecast for June 11: Sunny with Afternoon Showers in the West and North

Wednesday’s weather on June 11 will be predominantly sunny across most parts of Bulgaria

Society » Environment | June 10, 2025, Tuesday // 17:11

Northeasterly Winds and Scattered Thunderstorms Mark Bulgaria’s Tuesday Weather

Bulgaria will start the day with sunshine on Tuesday, though clouds are expected to build during the afternoon, especially over the southwest

Society » Environment | June 9, 2025, Monday // 17:00

Weather Shift on Monday: Heat Eases, Rain Moves into Western and Northern Bulgaria

Monday will bring mostly sunny skies across Bulgaria, though the afternoon hours will see a change in the west, where rain clouds are expected to build

Society » Environment | June 8, 2025, Sunday // 15:40

Hot and Mostly Sunny Weekend Ahead for Bulgaria

Saturday will be mostly sunny across the country, with conditions expected to remain calm for the most part

Society » Environment | June 6, 2025, Friday // 17:00

Thunderstorms and Cloudy Skies Expected Across Bulgaria on June 6

On Friday, June 6, the weather across Bulgaria will be mostly cloudy

Society » Environment | June 5, 2025, Thursday // 17:01
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria