Crime | June 11, 2025, Wednesday // 10:19
Bulgaria: Protests Erupt in Varna Amid Allegations of Police Involvement in Man’s Death (VIDEO)

Tension gripped the Bulgarian city of Varna on Tuesday evening following the death of 36-year-old Yavor Georgiev. Citizens began to gather and protest in the streets, outraged by footage circulating on social media. The videos, widely shared online, allegedly show a man - believed by many to be Georgiev - being assaulted by police officers. So far, however, there has been no official confirmation that the person in the videos is indeed Georgiev.

News of Georgiev's death broke a day earlier. Initial reports stated that he died while in the Varna psychiatric hospital. According to available information, during the night of June 7, Georgiev himself called the emergency number 112, claiming that his mother had been kidnapped and that the power in his apartment building had been deliberately cut. He placed the call from a gas station in Varna and contacted his mother shortly after.

Police officers responding to the emergency reportedly found Georgiev shirtless and without any identification. Authorities said he was behaving erratically at the time, which led to his transfer to the psychiatric facility, where he later died.

Despite official statements, Georgiev’s family and friends suspect foul play. They believe that his death may have been the result of excessive force. An autopsy has since been performed, with initial results indicating no signs of physical violence. A chemical analysis is expected by the end of the week, which could provide more clarity on the cause of death.

On Monday, Georgiev's relatives and supporters gathered outside the police headquarters and the prosecutor’s office in Varna, demanding answers. They declared they would continue their protest until the full truth behind his death is uncovered.

