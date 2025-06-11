Hungarians Take to the Streets: Protest Targets Orban’s Authoritarian Rule

Bulgaria: Hungarians Take to the Streets: Protest Targets Orban’s Authoritarian Rule

Thousands of people gathered in Budapest on Tuesday in a protest against the government of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, AP reported. Organizers said the demonstration, which drew an estimated 15,000 participants, marked the beginning of what they called a resistance movement aimed at challenging the direction of Orban’s rule.

The event brought together nearly two dozen public figures - writers, musicians, actors, and journalists - many of whom took to the stage to criticize the government’s increasingly illiberal policies. Several speakers accused Orban’s Fidesz party of enabling corruption and consolidating power at the expense of democratic principles. “This country doesn’t belong to those who lie and steal, who traded away their humanity for control,” said Csaba Bogos, one of the speakers. “It belongs to those who still believe in each other and in a shared future built on peace and trust.

The demonstration comes amid growing public dissatisfaction following recent legislative changes. In March, Orban’s ruling party passed a law restricting public LGBTQ+ events. A subsequent constitutional amendment expanded the government’s authority to use facial recognition technology against participants in unauthorized gatherings. Critics say the moves mirror authoritarian tactics and have drawn comparisons to Russia’s political system under Vladimir Putin.

With national elections set for 2026, the political landscape in Hungary appears to be shifting. Recent polling shows a new opposition force leading Orban’s party, a rare development after more than a decade of Fidesz dominance. Critics argue that, faced with declining support, Orban is resorting to increasingly repressive methods to suppress dissent.

One major concern raised at the protest was a proposed bill that would give the government sweeping powers to label and restrict media outlets and civic organizations it deems harmful to national sovereignty. Speakers warned that the bill, if passed, could spell the end of independent journalism and civil society in Hungary. The legislation, which would allow blacklisting and sanctions against critical groups, has faced intense backlash. Though its adoption has been postponed until the fall parliamentary session, opposition remains strong.

Across Europe, around 80 media organizations have signed a petition calling for the bill to be scrapped. The European Commission has also spoken out, stating that the proposed law would violate fundamental EU values and legal standards.

Among those in the crowd was Daniel Szabo, who said the law had little to do with protecting the nation and everything to do with consolidating power. “This is about silencing dissent,” Szabo said. “All forms of constructive dialogue or peaceful coexistence are being squeezed out.

Musician and rapper Denes Sallai also addressed the gathering, saying the tide could be turning against Orban. “More and more people are losing patience with this regime,” he said. “There’s a real possibility that next year, after 16 years, Fidesz might not be the party to form the next government.

