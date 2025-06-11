Austria in Mourning After Graz School Tragedy Leaves Ten Dead

World » EU | June 11, 2025, Wednesday // 08:51
Bulgaria: Austria in Mourning After Graz School Tragedy Leaves Ten Dead

Austria will hold three days of national mourning following the deadly school shooting in the city of Graz, which left ten people dead. The attacker, a 21-year-old former student of the school, took his own life after carrying out the rampage. This is the most fatal incident of its kind in Austria’s recent memory, leaving the country in collective grief and disbelief.

There is an overwhelming sense of sorrow and devastation across Austria. The entire nation is mourning,” said Vienna-based journalist Martina Shopova-Yanev in an interview with Nova TV. She added that there is still scarce information about the shooter and that his motive remains unknown.

Despite officials stating this was not a terrorist act, the situation in Graz feels very much like one. “People are scared, shaken. There’s a strong atmosphere of terror and panic,” Shopova-Yanev noted. According to her, the attacker had no prior record with police before the shooting. Authorities have found no indication of previous offenses or any known mental health issues.

The gunman, who once studied at the school but did not graduate, carried out the shooting in a classroom where he had previously attended lessons. It was also confirmed that the firearms he used were registered and legally obtained.

Shopova-Yanev emphasized that the authorities have deliberately limited public information about the attacker. The priority, she said, is currently on helping the families of the victims and offering psychological support to the students who were present during the tragedy.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: mourning, Austria, Graz

Related Articles:

Austria: At Least Ten Dead in Graz School Shooting (UPDATED)

At least five people have reportedly died following a school shooting in the Austrian city of Graz

World » EU | June 10, 2025, Tuesday // 12:04

One Bulgarian Dead, Seven Injured in Austrian Highway Crash

A tragic accident occurred on the A25 highway near Wels, Austria, when a minibus carrying eight Bulgarian citizens crashed into a truck

Society » Incidents | May 27, 2025, Tuesday // 15:15

Austria's JJ Clinches Eurovision 2025 Victory as Bulgaria Skips Contest, UK Sinks to 19th Place

Austrian singer JJ clinched victory at the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 in Basel, Switzerland, delivering a dramatic win in the final moments of the competition

Society | May 18, 2025, Sunday // 11:10

World Mourns Pope Francis After Sudden Death

Pope Francis passed away on the morning of April 21 following a stroke, as confirmed by the Vatican's press service

World | April 22, 2025, Tuesday // 08:51

Day of Mourning Declared in Rhodope After Deaths of Infant and 6-Year-Old

Rhodope Municipality in Bulgaria has declared a day of mourning today to honor the memory of two young children from the village of Belashtitsa who recently passed away

Society » Incidents | April 10, 2025, Thursday // 09:09

Bulgaria Declares National Mourning on Tuesday in Solidarity with North Macedonia Tragedy

On Tuesday, March 18, Bulgaria will observe a day of national mourning in response to the tragic fire in a nightclub in Kocani, North Macedonia

Society » Incidents | March 17, 2025, Monday // 12:31
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

Hungarians Take to the Streets: Protest Targets Orban’s Authoritarian Rule

Thousands of people gathered in Budapest on Tuesday in a protest against the government of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban

World » EU | June 11, 2025, Wednesday // 09:36

War is No Longer Unthinkable, EU Commissioner Warns Amid Growing Security Concerns

War is no longer a distant or unimaginable prospect

World » EU | June 10, 2025, Tuesday // 15:05

Austria: At Least Ten Dead in Graz School Shooting (UPDATED)

At least five people have reportedly died following a school shooting in the Austrian city of Graz

World » EU | June 10, 2025, Tuesday // 12:04

Orban: No World War Coming, Russia Too Weak to Attack NATO or Win in Ukraine

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has dismissed fears that the war in Ukraine might escalate into a global war

World » EU | June 10, 2025, Tuesday // 10:22

From Kuna to Euro: How Croatia Seamlessly Joined the Eurozone

Croatia’s transition to the euro was not a sudden leap, but the result of a long process that started years before its official entry into the European Union

World » EU | June 9, 2025, Monday // 13:00

EU Commissioner Warns Bulgaria: Avoid Greece’s Mistakes in Eurozone Entry

EU Commerce Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis issued a note of caution to Bulgaria on Thursday during a meeting with journalists in Sofia

World » EU | June 6, 2025, Friday // 17:34
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria