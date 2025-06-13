Bulgarian Scientists Reveal Space Foods and Super-Crops at Osaka World Expo

Bulgaria Eyes up to 70,000 Foreign Workers Amid Domestic Labor Gap
Between 50,000 and 70,000 foreign workers may enter Bulgaria by the end of 2025 if the current pace of labor import continues
During the "Necessities of Life" thematic week (June 5-16) at EXPO 2025 Osaka, Bulgaria's Ministry of Agriculture and Agricultural Academy revealed groundbreaking developments in sustainable farming and space nutrition. The 376 sq.m national pavilion, operating under the motto "Evolution with Nature," highlights Bulgaria's fusion of tradition and cutting-edge agriscience.
Seeds of the Future
Deputy Agriculture Minister Dr. Lozana Vasileva emphasized Bulgaria's outsized scientific contributions despite its small size, particularly in plant breeding and space food production. The Maritsa Vegetable Crops Institute unveiled world-class tomato varieties like "Pink Heart" and "Scarlet Heart" – products of advanced DNA genotyping and metabolomic analysis that balance exceptional flavor with disease resistance.
From Antarctic Missions to Outer Space
Agrobio Institute director Prof. Ivan Atanasov demonstrated Bulgarian-developed space foods successfully tested in extreme environments. These innovations combine Antarta company's technologies with scientific research to create nutrient-dense, shelf-stable products. The presentation also featured bioactive powders derived from essential oil crop waste – a testament to Bulgaria's circular economy approach.
Smart Farming Breakthroughs
Visitors saw Bulgaria's pioneering work in accelerated plant breeding using remote sensing and AI-powered field phenotyping. "Our innovations prove that food production can evolve without compromising nature," noted Prof. Violeta Bozhanova during her presentation on next-generation crop development methods.
The Bulgarian exhibition aligns with EXPO 2025's overarching theme of designing sustainable future societies, showcasing how agricultural science can address global food security challenges while respecting ecological balance.
Press release: Ministry of Agriculture and Food
