EBRD Launches InvestEU Programme in Bulgaria's Financial Sector to Boost Sustainable Investment

Initial agreements to unlock more than €300 million of new green finance
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) officially launched its InvestEU programme in Bulgaria today, marking a major step forward in the country's transition to a green and sustainable economy. The event brought together financial sector leaders, representative of the EU and senior business executives to highlight the country's growing momentum in the green transition.
Through its initial InvestEU guarantee agreements with Postbank (for €135 million) and ProCredit Bank Bulgaria (for €14 million), the EBRD is mobilising new green finance of more than €300 million for Bulgarian businesses.
More local financial institutions are expected to join the programme in the near future. Speaking at the launch event in Sofia, EBRD representatives highlighted the importance of strong partnerships with Bulgarian banks and the business in delivering the full potential of this programme.
The guarantees under the EBRD InvestEU Programme unlock funding for projects focused on energy efficiency improvements, renewable energy development, and clean transport solutions, helping businesses reduce costs, manage risks, and expand sustainably.
The new facility enables a wide range of borrowers — from private individuals and homeowners' associations to large corporate clients — to benefit from improved lending terms. Projects financed under the facilities have to meet strict technical standards and contribute to energy savings and CO2 emission reductions.
As well as risk-sharing tools, the EBRD InvestEU Programme provides hands-on support to partner banks and their clients. The Green Technology Selector is a digital tool that helps businesses and banks identify and finance pre-approved, energy-efficient technologies, simplifying decision-making process.
InvestEU is a flagship initiative of the European Union aimed at supporting strategic investments in sustainable infrastructure, research, innovation and digitalisation, small and medium-sized businesses and social investment and skills. It provides a guarantee mechanism to unlock financing that might not otherwise be available, focusing on projects that promote long-term growth and resilience.
EBRD is one of the leading implementing partners of the InvestEU Programme and deploys portfolio risk sharing instruments for financial intermediaries across the EU economies where it invests. By working with local financial institutions and market players, the EBRD ensures that InvestEU support is delivered efficiently and is aligned with local needs and opportunities.
The EBRD InvestEU Programme in Bulgaria marks strong commitment to building a financial ecosystem where sustainability drives value, innovation, and long-term prosperity. The EBRD has been a long-standing partner of Bulgaria in supporting private sector development and sustainable growth. It launched dedicated green finance initiatives in Bulgaria more than 20 years ago. The Bank recently published its investment strategy for Bulgaria for the 2025-2030 period and supporting the country's green transition remains a key priority for EBRD.
As a major institutional investor in Bulgaria, the EBRD has invested more than €4.7 billion in more than 300 projects in the country.
Source: EBRD press release
