Legendary Shaolin Monks Bring Ancient Martial Arts to Bulgaria in Spectacular Show

Mark your calendars for April 7, 2026 - Sofia's National Palace of Culture (Hall 1) will host an extraordinary display of physical and spiritual mastery when "The Mystical Forces of Shaolin Kung Fu" makes its Bulgarian debut. This globally acclaimed performance, celebrating its 30th anniversary world tour, has already mesmerized over 5 million spectators across five continents through more than 6,000 shows.
More Than Performance – A Living Tradition
This isn't staged entertainment or circus tricks. The production features genuine Shaolin monks and students demonstrating authentic techniques preserved through 1,500 years of Buddhist tradition. Nineteen elite masters – including a 75-year-old Grand Master – will showcase abilities that defy conventional understanding of human limits. Through disciplined qi control developed over decades, they'll perform astonishing feats: withstanding blows from metal rods and stone slabs, lying on spear points, and even piercing glass with needles using only focused energy.
A Journey to the Sun Mountain
Audiences will be transported to the heart of Zen Buddhism's origins through rare footage of temple life and training rituals tracing back to Bodhidharma, the founder of Zen. The two-hour spectacle blends physical demonstrations with cultural immersion, offering Bulgarian viewers unprecedented access to these closely guarded traditions.
Media worldwide have hailed previous performances:
"Amazing!" – The New York Times
"Stunning!" – The Washington Post
Tickets for this unique cultural event are now available through Eventim.bg. Don't miss this rare opportunity to witness living legends redefine the boundaries of human potential.
