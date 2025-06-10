From Sofia to Shenzhen: Bulgarian Delegation Sparks Cultural-Tech Dialogue with China

Business | June 10, 2025, Tuesday // 20:14
Bulgaria: From Sofia to Shenzhen: Bulgarian Delegation Sparks Cultural-Tech Dialogue with China

From May 22 to June 4, 2025, a 22-member Bulgarian delegation representing creative industries, cultural institutions, and media participated in a high-profile cultural-tech exchange program across China's innovation hubs. Organized by China's Central Academy of Culture and Tourism and the Ministry of Commerce, the seminar spanned Shenzhen, Hangzhou, and Beijing - cities at the forefront of China's technological and cultural development.

The delegation, spearheaded by Createch Bulgaria (the nation's first creative industries cluster), engaged in strategic discussions with key Chinese stakeholders. Notable meetings included talks with the Council for Promoting International Trade (CCPIT) and Shenzhen Chamber of International Commerce, where potential collaborations in digital culture and market access for Bulgarian firms were explored. The group received formal recognition from Shenzhen's Deputy Mayor Wang Wei, who reaffirmed the city's commitment to strengthening Bulgaria-China partnerships.

Hands-On Exposure to China's Innovation Ecosystem
Participants gained firsthand experience at tech giants Tencent, Alibaba Group, and robotics leader Unitree, while also connecting with the influential China Academy of Art. The itinerary included the prestigious Shenzhen International Cultural Industry Fair, a global gathering of creative sector leaders from over 100 nations.

The program highlighted China's integrated approach to cultural policy, tech innovation, and education - particularly in VR/AR, smart tourism, and original content development. Bulgarian delegates actively contributed to discussions and tech demonstrations, with their presence garnering coverage on Chinese national television.

Building Bridges for Future Collaboration
Createch Bulgaria's chairwoman Genoveva Hristova-Murray noted: "China's strategic fusion of culture and technology offers valuable lessons. Our creative sector possesses unique strengths that can foster meaningful partnerships." Chinese officials echoed this sentiment, with Wang Zhiyan of the Central Academy emphasizing the growing importance of cultural exchange amid global challenges.

The mission established concrete groundwork for future projects, including digital platform development and cultural heritage innovation. This initiative aligns with Createch Bulgaria's broader strategy to position Bulgarian creativity on the world stage through sustained international engagement.

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: China, Bulgaria, creative, tech

Related Articles:

Bulgarian Scientists Reveal Space Foods and Super-Crops at Osaka World Expo

During the "Necessities of Life" thematic week (June 5-16) at EXPO 2025 Osaka

Business » Industry | June 11, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00

EBRD Launches InvestEU Programme in Bulgaria's Financial Sector to Boost Sustainable Investment

Initial agreements to unlock more than €300 million of new green finance

Business | June 11, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00

Bulgaria: The Euro Is No Excuse for Budget Loosening

Journalist Tsvetelina Sokolova from Mediapool voiced concern in an interview with BNR that the biggest danger tied to Bulgaria’s entry into the euro area would be a loosening of fiscal discipline

Politics | June 11, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00

Bulgaria and the Euro: Why a Referendum Is Legally Impossible

The Constitutional Court has already announced that it will rule on the issue raised by President Rumen Radev regarding a potential referendum on the euro

Business » Finance | June 11, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00

When and Where to Exchange Levs for Euros in Bulgaria

The introduction of the euro raises a question many Bulgarians are already asking

Society | June 11, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00

Legendary Shaolin Monks Bring Ancient Martial Arts to Bulgaria in Spectacular Show

Mark your calendars for April 7, 2026 - Sofia's National Palace of Culture (Hall 1) will host an extraordinary display of physical and spiritual mastery when "The Mystical Forces of Shaolin Kung Fu" makes its Bulgarian debut

Society | June 10, 2025, Tuesday // 21:48
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Business

Bulgaria’s Euro Adoption to Have ‘Negligible’ Inflation Impact, Says Central Bank Governor

Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) Governor Dimitar Radev downplayed concerns that adopting the euro will lead to a meaningful or lasting rise in inflation

Business » Finance | June 10, 2025, Tuesday // 17:27

No Psychological Barrier to Euro in Bulgarian Tourism, Says Expert

Rumen Draganov from the Institute for Evaluation and Analysis in Tourism spoke to Bulgarian National Radio about the transition to the euro in Bulgaria

Business » Tourism | June 10, 2025, Tuesday // 13:18

Bulgaria’s Euro Transition: Essential Guidelines for Businesses and Consumers After January 1

Deputy Minister of Economy Nevena Lazarova explained in a recent interview with Bulgarian National Radio what businesses need to know about the practical side of adopting the euro starting January 1

Business | June 10, 2025, Tuesday // 11:00

Gaming Industry Revenue Models Drive Slot Machine Business Innovation

Profound shifts in the revenue models of the gaming industry have been seen over the years, especially since mobile and online gaming have come up.

Business | June 10, 2025, Tuesday // 07:01

Dual Currency Receipts Required in Bulgaria Starting August: What Merchants Need to Know

By early August, all businesses in Bulgaria must ensure that their cash registers and sales software systems are ready to print fiscal receipts showing totals in both Bulgarian levs and euros

Business » Finance | June 9, 2025, Monday // 15:26

Vestbee: European unicorn landscape thrives, exceeding 600 billion-dollar companies as the market dynamically shifts

Europe’s technology landscape is witnessing a significant surge in billion-dollar companies, with over 600 unicorns now calling the continent home. Vestbee’s new report

Business | June 9, 2025, Monday // 12:06
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria