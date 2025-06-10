From Sofia to Shenzhen: Bulgarian Delegation Sparks Cultural-Tech Dialogue with China

From May 22 to June 4, 2025, a 22-member Bulgarian delegation representing creative industries, cultural institutions, and media participated in a high-profile cultural-tech exchange program across China's innovation hubs. Organized by China's Central Academy of Culture and Tourism and the Ministry of Commerce, the seminar spanned Shenzhen, Hangzhou, and Beijing - cities at the forefront of China's technological and cultural development.

The delegation, spearheaded by Createch Bulgaria (the nation's first creative industries cluster), engaged in strategic discussions with key Chinese stakeholders. Notable meetings included talks with the Council for Promoting International Trade (CCPIT) and Shenzhen Chamber of International Commerce, where potential collaborations in digital culture and market access for Bulgarian firms were explored. The group received formal recognition from Shenzhen's Deputy Mayor Wang Wei, who reaffirmed the city's commitment to strengthening Bulgaria-China partnerships.

Hands-On Exposure to China's Innovation Ecosystem

Participants gained firsthand experience at tech giants Tencent, Alibaba Group, and robotics leader Unitree, while also connecting with the influential China Academy of Art. The itinerary included the prestigious Shenzhen International Cultural Industry Fair, a global gathering of creative sector leaders from over 100 nations.

The program highlighted China's integrated approach to cultural policy, tech innovation, and education - particularly in VR/AR, smart tourism, and original content development. Bulgarian delegates actively contributed to discussions and tech demonstrations, with their presence garnering coverage on Chinese national television.

Building Bridges for Future Collaboration

Createch Bulgaria's chairwoman Genoveva Hristova-Murray noted: "China's strategic fusion of culture and technology offers valuable lessons. Our creative sector possesses unique strengths that can foster meaningful partnerships." Chinese officials echoed this sentiment, with Wang Zhiyan of the Central Academy emphasizing the growing importance of cultural exchange amid global challenges.

The mission established concrete groundwork for future projects, including digital platform development and cultural heritage innovation. This initiative aligns with Createch Bulgaria's broader strategy to position Bulgarian creativity on the world stage through sustained international engagement.