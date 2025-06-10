Russian Fertilizer Ship Stranded at Bulgaria's Burgas Port

Bulgaria: Russian Fertilizer Ship Stranded at Bulgaria's Burgas Port

A 180-meter Liberian-flagged vessel loaded with 30,000 tons of agricultural fertilizer has been stranded near the entrance to Bulgaria’s Port of Burgas since Monday evening, BGNES reported. The incident occurred around 7 p.m. when the ship, arriving from Russia, veered off course during its approach and became stuck in shallow waters.

According to Capt. Zhivko Petrov, director of the Burgas Maritime Administration, the vessel is lodged on the right side of the shipping channel, close to one of the entrance lighthouses. Initial assessments confirm no signs of pollution or cargo spillage into the Black Sea.

The grounded ship has partially blocked the port’s access channel, forcing authorities to halt traffic for larger commercial vessels until the situation is resolved. Petrov stated that divers will first inspect the hull for potential damage before tugboats attempt to refloat the vessel.

The accident appears to have been caused by an incorrect maneuvering attempt during entry. Port officials have ordered the ship’s captain to coordinate with salvage teams to clear the obstruction promptly. No injuries or further complications have been reported.

