Bulgaria Weather Forecast for June 11: Sunny with Afternoon Showers in the West and North

Bulgarian Scientists Reveal Space Foods and Super-Crops at Osaka World Expo
During the "Necessities of Life" thematic week (June 5-16) at EXPO 2025 Osaka
Wednesday’s weather on June 11 will be predominantly sunny across most parts of Bulgaria. In the afternoon, expect scattered thundery showers particularly in the western and northern regions. Winds will be moderate, coming from the west-northwest. Daytime temperatures will reach between 27 and 32 degrees Celsius, with the capital Sofia topping at 27 degrees.
Along the Black Sea coast, the day promises clear skies and sunshine. Winds will be light to moderate from the north. Temperatures here will range from 23 to 28 degrees Celsius. Sea water temperatures will stay comfortable, between 23 and 27 degrees.
Up in the mountains, mornings will start mostly sunny, but afternoon rains are expected over the ranges in Western Bulgaria and the Central Balkan. Winds will blow moderately from the northwest. Temperatures will hover around 21 degrees at 1,200 meters altitude and drop to 14 degrees at 2,000 meters.
Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)
Bulgaria will start the day with sunshine on Tuesday, though clouds are expected to build during the afternoon, especially over the southwest
Monday will bring mostly sunny skies across Bulgaria, though the afternoon hours will see a change in the west, where rain clouds are expected to build
Saturday will be mostly sunny across the country, with conditions expected to remain calm for the most part
On Friday, June 6, the weather across Bulgaria will be mostly cloudy
An earthquake measuring 4.9 on the Richter scale struck the northern Aegean island of Limnos on Wednesday morning
June 5 will start mostly sunny across Bulgaria, with clouds building up later in the day
Borderless Bulgaria: How Schengen Benefits Are Transforming Trade and Logistics
Bulgaria's Mortality Rate Remains Highest in Europe