Bulgaria Weather Forecast for June 11: Sunny with Afternoon Showers in the West and North

Wednesday’s weather on June 11 will be predominantly sunny across most parts of Bulgaria. In the afternoon, expect scattered thundery showers particularly in the western and northern regions. Winds will be moderate, coming from the west-northwest. Daytime temperatures will reach between 27 and 32 degrees Celsius, with the capital Sofia topping at 27 degrees.

Along the Black Sea coast, the day promises clear skies and sunshine. Winds will be light to moderate from the north. Temperatures here will range from 23 to 28 degrees Celsius. Sea water temperatures will stay comfortable, between 23 and 27 degrees.

Up in the mountains, mornings will start mostly sunny, but afternoon rains are expected over the ranges in Western Bulgaria and the Central Balkan. Winds will blow moderately from the northwest. Temperatures will hover around 21 degrees at 1,200 meters altitude and drop to 14 degrees at 2,000 meters.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)