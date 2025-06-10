New Proposal Seeks Fairer Fees for Construction in Sofia Amid Skyscraper Controversy

The civic group Spasi Sofia is calling for a doubling of the building permit fee in the Bulgarian capital. Their proposal, which seeks a long-delayed adjustment of the technical service fees collected by the Sofia Municipality, will be discussed in the Municipal Council this week. According to the organization, the new pricing must reflect actual administrative costs and nearly two decades of inflation.

Standing at the site of a planned 215-meter-high skyscraper, Spasi Sofia leader Boris Bonev argued that the current outdated fee structure leads to major losses for the municipal budget. He claimed that if the construction permit for the tower were issued under the existing tariff, Sofia could lose more than BGN 1 million - funds that should otherwise go toward public needs. Bonev also criticized Chief Architect Bogdana Panayotova for not taking decisive enough action to stop the controversial skyscraper project on Cherni Vrah Blvd., suggesting the issued order is too weak and likely to be overturned in court.

Architect Rositsa Nikolova noted that the fee levels have remained unchanged since 2006, despite increases in labor, energy costs, and the complexity of services. The updated proposal reflects a 98.6% official inflation index from 2007 to 2025 and introduces charges for previously free services. Under the new framework, a building permit fee would range from BGN 7.50 to BGN 27.50 per square meter - still under 1% of the average market value of property in Sofia.

Bonev added that the mayor’s team has so far refused meaningful cooperation and is instead preparing a last-minute competing report. He warned that this tactic could be used by parties supporting the mayor to block the proposal, despite its inclusion in election programs.

Among the additional measures, Spasi Sofia proposes creating a "Public Works" fund under the Law on the Structure and Construction of the Metropolitan Municipality. This dedicated fund would channel all revenues from construction fees into infrastructure improvements in residential neighborhoods - targeting streets, green spaces, and public services outside the city center.

Bonev emphasized that the initiative is not anti-business but rather a fair and necessary move to support the city's development. Predictable rules and a well-maintained environment, he said, offer the best conditions for investment. He appealed to all municipal councilors, regardless of political affiliation, to support the measure and avoid delays that could cost Sofia up to BGN 30 million annually in lost revenue.