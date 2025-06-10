Austria: At Least Ten Dead in Graz School Shooting (UPDATED)

Update: A horrific school shooting in Graz, Austria has claimed ten lives, including the 21-year-old gunman who took his own life after the attack. The suspected shooter, an Austrian citizen from Graz with no prior criminal record, was a former student at the school but had not completed his education. Authorities believe he legally owned the firearms used in the assault.

Twelve others were wounded in the attack, with some sustaining serious injuries, according to Austrian Interior Minister Gerhard Karner.

In response to what Chancellor Christian Stocker described as "a national tragedy," Austria will hold a minute of silence nationwide on Wednesday at 10 a.m. and observe three days of national mourning.

***

At least five people have reportedly died following a school shooting in the Austrian city of Graz, Austrian media reports. The incident unfolded on Tuesday morning and has triggered a large-scale police response.

Authorities confirmed that the operation began around 10:00 a.m. after gunfire was reported inside a school building. The police have since cordoned off the area and urged the public to steer clear while the situation remains active.

According to the Kronen Zeitung newspaper, at least five victims have been confirmed dead. Austrian state broadcaster ORF, citing police sources, reported that several others have sustained serious injuries, among them students and teachers. The attacker is believed to have been a student at the school and reportedly took his own life.

The focus of the police operation is Dreierschuetzengasse, a street where a secondary school is located. Officers are currently searching the premises and have not yet released further details on the case.