Corridor No. 8 Depends on North Macedonia Joining the EU, Bulgarian Official Confirms

The planned Rila highway, stretching from the Gueshevo border crossing between Bulgaria and North Macedonia to Dupnitsa, is projected to cost around 1.5 billion euros. This was highlighted during a working meeting held by the governor of the Kyustendil region, which brought together experts, MPs, and local mayors from municipalities along the proposed route.

The idea for the Rila highway dates back to 1978. Once completed, it will link up with the Struma highway near Dupnitsa and further connect to the Trakia and Hemus highways near Ihtiman, enhancing Bulgaria’s transportation network.

Despite its strategic and defense importance to Bulgaria’s international partners, construction on the Rila highway will not commence in 2026, officials said during the meeting at the regional government.

MP Kiril Dobrev, who chairs the parliamentary Transport Committee, stressed that the realization of Corridor No. 8 hinges on North Macedonia’s accession to the European Union, similar to its membership in NATO. He emphasized that all international conditions and existing agreements must be fully respected for the project to move forward.