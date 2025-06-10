Fast Internet Comes to Bulgaria’s Villages: Major Network Expansion Underway

Bulgaria is set to bring fast internet access to small settlements and villages across the country. Contracts scheduled for signing today will enable internet speeds exceeding 1 gigabit per second, a move Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Grozdan Karadjov called “overcoming the digital precipice,” describing it as one of the country’s greatest achievements.

Karadjov explained that this development will mark the end of the era of “digital nomads,” as at least 350,000 Bulgarians will soon enjoy high-speed connectivity. The project aims to expand and enhance optical networks in over 140 municipal centers, linking more than 700 base stations to newly constructed transmission lines.

The plan involves building over 7,000 kilometers of optical cable, a process requiring multiple permits and coordination with numerous institutions. Karadjov emphasized the government’s commitment to completing the network by the end of July next year, promising that this infrastructure will serve as a foundational asset for years to come, allowing for strict monitoring and control. He highlighted that the new internet speeds will be over 100 times faster than current options, enabling businesses in these areas to operate on par with those in major regional cities. The deputy prime minister was also firm in stating that quality education cannot exist without reliable high-speed internet.

The total value of the contracts stands at BGN 433.6 million, excluding VAT, with nearly BGN 390 million funded through the National Plan for Recovery and Sustainability.

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov described the project as a digital leap forward for Bulgaria’s sparsely populated “gray zones,” places where market incentives alone wouldn’t support such infrastructure. He praised the partnership between the state and the recovery plan that made it possible to build this extensive network. According to Zhelyazkov, high-speed internet will not only bring many benefits to these areas but will also support regional development and improve demographic trends.

The prime minister pointed out that the era of “digital nomadism” will give way to real opportunities for both residents and future businesses in these settlements. He also mentioned forthcoming regulations to ensure all telecom operators have equal access to the new infrastructure, allowing a wider range of digital services.

The project faced delays due to earlier legislative hold-ups, but between February and April, the National Assembly passed the Digital Networks Act almost unanimously, clearing the way for contract approval. The contracts now cover activities worth a total of BGN 433.6 million excluding VAT, with BGN 390 million coming from the national recovery funds.