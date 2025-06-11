Bulgaria and Uzbekistan Strengthen Ties as Key Links in Europe-Asia Transport Corridor

Bulgaria and Uzbekistan are key players in linking Europe and Asia via the Transcaspian Transport Corridor, President Rumen Radev stated during his visit to Tashkent. Arriving late Monday night, Radev and his delegation were welcomed the next day at the Kuksaroy residence by Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, where they held talks focused on deepening bilateral ties.

Radev highlighted Bulgaria’s strategic position on the western shore of the Black Sea, boasting developed ports and hosting the world’s second busiest border crossing with Turkey. He underlined the potential for both countries to cooperate extensively to enhance connectivity, facilitate regional cargo movement, develop logistics services, and crucially, access third-country markets together.

The Bulgarian president also expressed support for Uzbekistan’s nuclear energy ambitions, pointing out Bulgaria’s five decades of experience in the sector.

Diplomatic relations between Bulgaria and Uzbekistan date back to 1992. During this visit, the two presidents are expected to sign a joint declaration aimed at strengthening political dialogue and cooperation across various fields.