Bulgaria and Uzbekistan Strengthen Ties as Key Links in Europe-Asia Transport Corridor

Bulgarian Scientists Reveal Space Foods and Super-Crops at Osaka World Expo
During the "Necessities of Life" thematic week (June 5-16) at EXPO 2025 Osaka
Bulgaria and Uzbekistan are key players in linking Europe and Asia via the Transcaspian Transport Corridor, President Rumen Radev stated during his visit to Tashkent. Arriving late Monday night, Radev and his delegation were welcomed the next day at the Kuksaroy residence by Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, where they held talks focused on deepening bilateral ties.
Radev highlighted Bulgaria’s strategic position on the western shore of the Black Sea, boasting developed ports and hosting the world’s second busiest border crossing with Turkey. He underlined the potential for both countries to cooperate extensively to enhance connectivity, facilitate regional cargo movement, develop logistics services, and crucially, access third-country markets together.
The Bulgarian president also expressed support for Uzbekistan’s nuclear energy ambitions, pointing out Bulgaria’s five decades of experience in the sector.
Diplomatic relations between Bulgaria and Uzbekistan date back to 1992. During this visit, the two presidents are expected to sign a joint declaration aimed at strengthening political dialogue and cooperation across various fields.
On May 16, the Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of North Macedonia, Ms. Agneza Rusi Popovska
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has expressed readiness to host delegations from Russia and Ukraine for high-level peace talks in Istanbul.
Bulgarian Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev held a phone conversation with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on April 29
Bulgaria’s Ambassador to the United States, Georgi Panayotov, has formally submitted a request to terminate his mandate ahead of schedule and is expected to return to Bulgaria by the end of the month
The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Bulgaria’s Ministry of the Interior on April 22, 2025
The South African Embassy in Sofia has officially discontinued its consular services as of March 17, 2025
Borderless Bulgaria: How Schengen Benefits Are Transforming Trade and Logistics
Bulgaria's Mortality Rate Remains Highest in Europe