Orban: No World War Coming, Russia Too Weak to Attack NATO or Win in Ukraine

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has dismissed fears that the war in Ukraine might escalate into a global war, stating that Russia lacks the strength for such an escalation. In an interview with French TV channel LCI, Orban emphasized that Russia is too weak to win in Ukraine, let alone launch an attack against NATO.

Orban expressed confidence that the war will not spiral beyond the current battlefield and insisted that an end to hostilities should come first. However, he clarified that any peace deal should not be between Ukraine and Russia but rather between the United States and Russia, highlighting the broader geopolitical dynamics.

The Hungarian leader also reiterated his position that Ukraine is not ready for membership in NATO or the European Union, arguing that such moves do not align with the interests of the EU or Hungary. According to Orban, Europe must project strength, as he believes that Russia responds only to power.

On diplomacy, Orban said that Russian President Vladimir Putin should be approached with negotiation and expressed openness to hosting Putin in Budapest, welcoming him "with open arms" if he wished to visit.

Regarding former U.S. President Donald Trump, Orban acknowledged that while Trump is no savior, a working agreement could be reached with him, although it would be difficult.

Orban underscored the urgent need to stop the fighting in Ukraine, warning that continued conflict will only result in more loss of life. He criticized the ongoing arms sales to Ukraine and the sanctions imposed on Russia, saying they harm the European economy, particularly Hungary’s. He repeated his opposition to the EU’s strict stance against Russia, stressing that these sanctions have cost Hungary around €20 billion in recent years.

When questioned about the insistence on removing sanctions against Russia, Orban bluntly stated it is because they damage Hungary and Europe alike.