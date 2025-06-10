Trump Deploys Marines and National Guard to Los Angeles, Escalating Federal Presence

President Donald Trump has authorized the deployment of an additional 2,000 National Guard troops and 700 Marines to Los Angeles, intensifying the federal military presence in California amid continued protests against immigration enforcement actions. This latest move follows the earlier arrival of 2,000 Guard members, despite strong objections from Governor Gavin Newsom and local officials, including Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, who argue that the situation does not require such an escalation.

The most violent day of protests came on Sunday, triggered by a series of immigration raids across Los Angeles that led to over 40 arrests. Protesters flooded the streets in response, voicing their anger over the administration’s crackdown, which critics say is tearing families apart. Monday’s demonstrations, however, were markedly calmer. Thousands gathered peacefully at City Hall, while hundreds assembled outside a federal complex housing a detention facility.

Despite the calmer tone, federal troops are being deployed to protect federal property and personnel, including immigration agents. A U.S. official said the new National Guard order had just been signed and troops would likely take a day or two to arrive. Meanwhile, the presence of Marines—introduced without coordination with local authorities—was criticized by LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell as a logistical and operational complication, asserting confidence in the department’s ability to manage protests on its own.

Newsom denounced the deployments as reckless and politically motivated, calling them a misuse of military resources and “disrespectful to our troops.” California Attorney General Rob Bonta has filed a lawsuit challenging the federal mobilization of National Guard troops, arguing that the president overstepped his authority and violated the state’s rights. He is seeking a court order to halt the deployment.

President Trump, for his part, insisted the city would have faced complete collapse without the Guard. Mayor Bass countered, accusing the administration of trying to provoke unrest and urging the federal government to end the immigration raids. She characterized the military buildup as a deliberate attempt to sow chaos in the city.

The protests began Friday following the detention of labor leader David Huerta during a demonstration. Huerta’s arrest sparked widespread outrage and has since become a focal point for protesters. On Monday, he was released on a $50,000 bond, prompting scenes of relief and celebration among supporters. Thousands participated in a union-led rally, and outside the federal detention center, demonstrators, including religious leaders, formed human chains in peaceful protest.

By Monday afternoon, tensions escalated as National Guard troops and Homeland Security officers formed perimeters around federal buildings. Chants of “Free them all!” and “National Guard go away!” echoed through the crowd. Police began dispersing demonstrators, and confrontations intensified in the evening, leading to multiple arrests. Protesters in Little Tokyo were surrounded and detained, while other actions unfolded across LA County. At one protest, the family of a detained warehouse worker pleaded for his release, stating they had received no information on his whereabouts since his arrest.

Authorities confirmed dozens of arrests over the weekend. Notably, one person was held for allegedly throwing a Molotov cocktail, and another for driving a motorcycle into a police line.

The deployment is a rare federal maneuver. It marks one of the few instances in recent history - since 1965 under President Lyndon B. Johnson - that National Guard forces have been activated without a state governor’s consent. Trump relied on a legal statute allowing such action in the face of what he described as a rebellion or threat against U.S. government authority.