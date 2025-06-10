Mass Russian Aerial Attack Hits Ukraine: Civilian Sites Damaged, Casualties Reported in Kyiv and Odesa

In the early hours of June 10, Russia launched a coordinated missile and drone attack on Kyiv and Odesa, inflicting casualties and damaging key civilian infrastructure. The strikes triggered explosions across the Ukrainian capital, with air defense units working to intercept incoming threats.

Kyiv’s military and civil authorities reported four injuries resulting from the bombardment. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that in the Shevchenkivskyi district, a residential building caught fire, and one woman was injured. Drone debris fell near a school in the Obolonskyi district, while fires were also reported in non-residential buildings in both Obolonskyi and Dniprovskyi districts. In Darnytskyi, one person was treated on-site by emergency services, and two others were hospitalized in Obolonskyi and elsewhere in the city. Klitschko warned residents to stay in shelters as waves of drones continued to approach the capital during the night.

Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, emphasized the importance of unity in such moments, praising the efforts of the country’s defense forces. "The night was difficult, but thanks to their incredible work, we managed to minimize casualties," he said. He added that a challenging day lies ahead as authorities work to assess and address the damage.

Simultaneously, the southern city of Odesa suffered a deadly drone strike. One person was confirmed killed and at least four others wounded. A fire broke out at the scene of a destroyed emergency medical station, with ambulances among the damaged property. Odesa Governor Oleh Kiper confirmed that the administrative building of the medical facility had been completely destroyed. Fortunately, no injuries were reported among personnel. A maternity hospital in the city was also hit, although all patients and staff were safely evacuated and unharmed.

The scale of the attack extended beyond Kyiv and Odesa. In Kyiv Oblast, missile and drone strikes caused destruction across four districts - Fastiv, Brovary, Boryspil, and Obukhiv. According to Mykola Kalashnyk, head of the regional military administration, houses were damaged and several vehicles caught fire. Authorities were still working to determine the full extent of the damage and casualties. An air-raid alert remained in place for over five hours.

This latest assault came on the heels of a record-setting barrage just a day earlier, when Russia fired 499 aerial weapons across Ukraine. That included nearly 480 Shahed-type drones and various missile types such as Kinzhal, Kh-101, Kh-22, and others launched from occupied Crimea and over the Black Sea. Ukrainian forces reported intercepting or disabling 479 of those threats - 292 by direct fire and 187 via electronic warfare.