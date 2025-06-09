Bulgaria's PM: Euro Adoption Won’t Raise Prices, Citizens Urged to Stay Calm

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov assured the public that Bulgaria is fully prepared for the smooth and stable introduction of the euro. Speaking at a forum before signing a cooperation memorandum with employer, trade union, and industry groups focused on consumer protection during the transition, he stressed the need to address concerns among citizens and businesses, especially in smaller communities, about potential impacts on income, savings, and expenses.

Zhelyazkov emphasized that the government’s priority is safeguarding consumer interests throughout the process. According to forecasts, inflation is expected to remain below 3 percent. He reiterated that adopting the euro itself should not cause price increases, stressing that there is no justification for higher prices or speculation tied to the currency change.

The Prime Minister was clear that people should not panic or rush to spend their savings. He urged citizens to avoid manipulation and rely only on verified information from official institutions. He also noted that a comprehensive information campaign is planned to keep the public well-informed and prepared for the currency switch.

In addition, Zhelyazkov highlighted the government’s firm stance against speculative practices, with special focus on essential goods and services. Regulators will continue to closely monitor regulated prices to prevent unjustified hikes.

Touching on energy, the Prime Minister underscored the significance of diversification and infrastructure improvements. These efforts aim to strengthen the integration and stability of Europe’s single energy market, benefiting Bulgaria as well.