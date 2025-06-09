Bulgaria Nears US Visa Waiver Program, Says Interior Minister

Bulgaria is on the verge of joining the US visa waiver program, Interior Minister Daniel Mitov announced on his Facebook page during his official visit to the United States. Accompanied by top officials including the heads of the National Police, Border Police, and Border Patrol, Mitov met with Christopher Pratt, Undersecretary of the Department of Homeland Security, to discuss the progress and priority of Bulgaria’s accession.

A new trilateral meeting involving the US, the European Commission, and Bulgaria is scheduled this week to review technical aspects of the program’s work plan. The US administration under President Donald Trump is expected to assess Bulgaria’s progress in December. Mitov expressed hope for a positive evaluation, aiming to finalize the long-standing process. He also invited US officials to conduct an on-site inspection to verify Bulgaria’s readiness for the visa waiver.

Security matters at two major border points - the Bulgarian-Turkish and US-Mexican borders - were also part of the talks between Mitov and Pratt.

In further remarks shared on Facebook, Mitov highlighted his meeting with Tad Osterhout, director of the Bureau of Diplomatic Security. He reflected on the recent political instability in Bulgaria but stressed that since the establishment of a stable government in January, the country is committed to restoring its status as a reliable partner of both the US and the EU. He reaffirmed the Interior Ministry’s dedication, working closely with diplomatic security teams in Sofia, to prevent potential threats and combat human trafficking and illegal migration.

The Bulgarian delegation included chief commissioners Zahari Vaskov, Boyan Raev, and Anton Zlatanov, leaders of the National Police, Organized Crime, and Border Police respectively.