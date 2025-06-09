Sofia to Make Transport Ticket Price Cheaper Ahead of Euro Adoption?

Society | June 9, 2025, Monday // 16:22
Bulgaria: Sofia to Make Transport Ticket Price Cheaper Ahead of Euro Adoption?

Tsvetomir Petrov, Chairman of the Sofia Municipal Council, has proposed forming a working group to review and prepare amendments to Sofia Municipality’s regulations in light of Bulgaria’s forthcoming euro adoption on January 1, 2026. The group will focus on converting all municipal fees, taxes, and service prices currently set in leva into euros, following the positive convergence report by the European Commission.

Petrov emphasized that Sofia should set an example by ensuring prices do not rise with the currency switch; instead, they should seek solutions beneficial to citizens. He pointed to the public transport ticket price as a case in point. Currently, a single ride costs 1.60 leva, which converts to 82 euro cents. However, Petrov argues that this figure is inconvenient for passengers and suggests rounding it down to 80 euro cents. This would effectively make the service cheaper, although these ideas remain proposals subject to further analysis.

The working group will be tasked with examining all municipal fees and evaluating the financial impact of the currency change on the city’s budget. The council is scheduled to vote on the group’s composition at its Thursday meeting.

