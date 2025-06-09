Sofia to Make Transport Ticket Price Cheaper Ahead of Euro Adoption?

No Psychological Barrier to Euro in Bulgarian Tourism, Says Expert
Rumen Draganov from the Institute for Evaluation and Analysis in Tourism spoke to Bulgarian National Radio about the transition to the euro in Bulgaria
Tsvetomir Petrov, Chairman of the Sofia Municipal Council, has proposed forming a working group to review and prepare amendments to Sofia Municipality’s regulations in light of Bulgaria’s forthcoming euro adoption on January 1, 2026. The group will focus on converting all municipal fees, taxes, and service prices currently set in leva into euros, following the positive convergence report by the European Commission.
Petrov emphasized that Sofia should set an example by ensuring prices do not rise with the currency switch; instead, they should seek solutions beneficial to citizens. He pointed to the public transport ticket price as a case in point. Currently, a single ride costs 1.60 leva, which converts to 82 euro cents. However, Petrov argues that this figure is inconvenient for passengers and suggests rounding it down to 80 euro cents. This would effectively make the service cheaper, although these ideas remain proposals subject to further analysis.
The working group will be tasked with examining all municipal fees and evaluating the financial impact of the currency change on the city’s budget. The council is scheduled to vote on the group’s composition at its Thursday meeting.
Bulgaria will start the day with sunshine on Tuesday, though clouds are expected to build during the afternoon, especially over the southwest
Sofia remains the most densely populated area in Bulgaria
With the help of AI, the new video aims to present a modern image of Bulgaria to the global audience
Thousands of visitors gathered in Kazanlak over the weekend to take part in the highlight event of the annual Rose Festival
A recent Facebook post by Stanish Rangelov, head of the "Property and Risk Insurance" department, offered a straightforward calculation meant to illustrate the possible effect of euro adoption on the purchasing power of Bulgarians - using the price of bre
Monday will bring mostly sunny skies across Bulgaria, though the afternoon hours will see a change in the west, where rain clouds are expected to build
Borderless Bulgaria: How Schengen Benefits Are Transforming Trade and Logistics
Bulgaria's Mortality Rate Remains Highest in Europe