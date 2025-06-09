Bulgarian Grace Stiliana Nikolova Claims Three European Titles, Eyes World Championship

Sports | June 9, 2025, Monday // 15:24
Stiliana Nikolova returned from the European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship in Tallinn with a remarkable performance, securing three gold medals and one silver, BGNES reported. The Bulgarian gymnast dominated in the apparatus finals, winning in hoop, ball, and clubs, following her second-place finish in the all-around a day earlier.

Speaking upon arrival in Sofia, Nikolova acknowledged the level of competition she faced in Estonia but emphasized that her focus is already on the season’s most important event - the World Championship. "It was a very strong competition, but we’re now looking ahead to the World Championship. That’s the main goal this season," she said at Terminal 2 of Sofia Airport.

Nikolova noted that her success is the result of consistent effort and perseverance. "None of this comes easy. It’s all hard work and sweat. The competition is fierce, everyone is training hard and aiming high," she explained. When asked about her expectations for the ribbon routine, she remained confident: "It will come when the time is right. I don’t think I’m missing anything there - ribbon is also one of my strong suits. I believe in myself and in my abilities."

Vessela Dimitrova, the head coach of Bulgaria’s rhythmic gymnastics ensemble, also spoke to journalists at the airport. She confirmed that the team struggled with injuries, which affected their performance in Tallinn and led to a fifth-place finish in the team competition. "We had an injury that seriously impacted us. One of our gymnasts was missing, and that was strongly felt," Dimitrova said. She added that changes to the routines and possibly to the lineup are being considered - not to simplify them, but to improve the overall performance. "This was the first major competition for these girls. Adjustments are ahead."

