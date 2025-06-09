Maxim Behar with a New Global AI-Powered Music Project – Viva Bulgaria

With the help of AI, the new video aims to present a modern image of Bulgaria to the global audience

June 2025, Sofia/New York– The new summer single Viva Bulgaria by the world renowned PR expert Maxim Behar debuts alongside a futuristic video created with the help of artificial intelligence. Through this video, the project presents a contemporary and inspiring image of Bulgaria to the global audience, aiming to position the country on the international music scene via leading global platforms and charts.

Behar collaborated once again with Bulgarian hip-hop legend Big Sha (Misho Shamara) and his son Lil Sha, who composed Viva Bulgaria along with Behar’s previous international singles PR We Are and Runaway.

The official launch of Viva Bulgaria will take place in the United States on June 11, 2025 on New York’s Hot 21 Radio – the platform where Behar’s previous singles reached top chart positions. The track will be released simultaneously on Bulgaria’s BG Radio in Sofia.

The video is already available on YouTube, and the song can be streamed on Spotify, Apple Music, and all leading music platforms.

"With the song Viva Bulgaria, we want to present our country in a new light – modern, ambitious, and open to the world. I hope this project will inspire young people and give Bulgaria a new face internationally," comments Maxim Behar.

The video was filmed in studio and developed by Behar’s creative team Kristian Nedelchev and Luke Borg at M3 Communications Group, Inc. Using advanced AI-generated visual effects, the video reimagines Bulgaria’s landscapes through a futuristic lens, blending real footage with digital artistry.

Behar first made headlines in the global music scene with PR We Are – recognized as the world’s first song dedicated to the PR industry – which topped the R&B charts on Hot 21 Radio. His second release Runaway continued this international success. With Viva Bulgaria, Behar further expands his music career, combining strong social messages with national pride and global ambition.

For more information, please contact Maxim Behar at: max@m3bg.com or +359 888 50 31 13

Links to the new production:

You Tube – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cb5b4GwN7gQ

Spotify – https://open.spotify.com/album/4Fo842cHLVfOooN5ZavkQC

Apple Music – https://music.apple.com/us/album/maxim-behar-viva-bulgaria-feat-lil-sha-big-sha-single/1817932681