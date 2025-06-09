Greek Media: Eurozone Entry Expected to Boost Bulgaria’s Wealth

Greek media have taken notice of Bulgaria's progress toward joining the eurozone, highlighting the economic advantages expected from the transition, BNR reported.

In a detailed article titled "Bulgaria becomes richer by entering the eurozone", the Greek daily Protothema outlines the benefits the country stands to gain. The publication points out that nearly half a million Bulgarian businesses already operate using both the lev and the euro, and the shift to the common European currency is expected to bring significant financial gains. According to Bulgaria’s Minister of Economy, Petar Dilov, the estimated profit for the overall economy could reach around two billion leva. This view is echoed by Vasil Velev from the Association of Industrial Capital, the report notes.

The article emphasizes Minister Dilov's assertion that joining the eurozone will not only improve Bulgaria’s appeal to foreign investors but will also boost the country’s credit rating - factors that are seen as key contributors to economic growth.

Another point of focus in the Protothema coverage is Bulgaria’s anticipated integration into the Organization for Economic Cooperation, which is linked with stricter frameworks in the areas of anti-corruption efforts, judicial reform, and social policy - considered crucial for fostering trust and stability.

Finally, the Greek outlet notes that Bulgaria currently ranks among the EU nations with the lowest unemployment levels, an indicator that, according to the article, reinforces the country's readiness for deeper integration into the European economic structures.