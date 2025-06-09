Bulgaria and Kazakhstan Join Forces to Expand Key Trade Corridor Linking Asia and Europe

Bulgaria and Kazakhstan have pledged to work together on the advancement of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Corridor, following a high-level meeting between Presidents Rumen Radev and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Astana. The commitment was formalized through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding, marking a key step in the joint efforts to expand the so-called Middle Corridor, which links Asia and Europe.

President Tokayev welcomed the Bulgarian head of state with full ceremonial honors at the "Akorda" residence, after which the two leaders held a private discussion and delivered joint statements to the press. Both presidents underscored the strategic significance of closer bilateral ties, with a particular focus on economic and infrastructure cooperation.

Kazakhstan views Bulgaria as a crucial partner in Southeast Europe, Tokayev stated, highlighting plans for increased collaboration in sectors such as oil, gas, nuclear energy, innovation, and artificial intelligence. He also noted the potential for new investment projects that would serve mutual interests and emphasized the growing importance of the Trans-Caspian corridor as a major international route. Tokayev added that both sides are considering the inclusion of the Bulgarian Black Sea ports of Burgas and Varna into the transport network.

The Trans-Caspian International Transport Route spans from China through Kazakhstan, across the Caspian Sea to Azerbaijan and Georgia, and on to Europe. With millions of tons of goods traveling this route annually, both countries see strong potential in enhancing its role in regional logistics and connectivity.

President Radev described the transport corridor as a strategic initiative that reflects the shared ambitions of Bulgaria and Kazakhstan to capitalize on their geographic positions at the crossroads of Asia and Europe. He also pointed to the corridor's potential as a conduit for transmitting green energy from Kazakhstan to Europe via Bulgaria, presenting a new avenue for cooperation in energy security and diversification.

Later, both leaders are expected to take part in a Kazakh-Bulgarian business forum aimed at further strengthening commercial ties.