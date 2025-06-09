Sofia Tops Bulgaria’s Population Density Rankings with Over 5,000 People per Sq Km

Sofia remains the most densely populated area in Bulgaria, with 5,022 people per square kilometer, according to the latest figures released by the National Statistical Institute.

Nationwide, population density stood at 58 people per square kilometer at the end of 2024. In urbanized areas, this figure was significantly higher - 1,214.7 people per square kilometer - but marked a slight decrease of 6.2 compared to the previous year.

Following the capital, the most densely populated districts are Blagoevgrad, with nearly 2,000 people per square kilometer (1,999.2), and Plovdiv, where the density is 1,830.9.

On the opposite end, the sparsest populations in urbanized areas are found in the districts of Vidin (534.9), Dobrich (565.5), and Targovishte (613.6).

Bulgaria’s total land area covers 110,996.76 square kilometers. More than half of that - 54.5% - is classified as agricultural land. Forests make up about one-third of the territory, while urbanized areas occupy just 5 percent.