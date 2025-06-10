Northeasterly Winds and Scattered Thunderstorms Mark Bulgaria’s Tuesday Weather

Society » ENVIRONMENT | June 9, 2025, Monday // 17:00
Bulgaria: Northeasterly Winds and Scattered Thunderstorms Mark Bulgaria’s Tuesday Weather

Bulgaria will start the day with sunshine on Tuesday, though clouds are expected to build during the afternoon, especially over the southwest. In that part of the country, brief but intense thunderstorms are likely. Winds will blow from the northeast, remaining light to moderate throughout the day. Maximum temperatures will range from 25 to 30 degrees Celsius, with Sofia reaching around 26°C.

Along the Black Sea coast, the weather will stay mostly sunny. Winds will come in from the northeast, at times picking up to moderate or even strong intensity. Temperatures during the day will reach between 23 and 26°C, while the sea water will be quite warm—between 22 and 26°C.

In the mountains, the day will begin with sunshine, followed by possible afternoon showers and thunderstorms in some areas. Winds will be moderate and again from the northeast. Daytime highs will hit around 20°C at 1,200 meters altitude and drop to 12°C at 2,000 meters.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)

