Dual Currency Receipts Required in Bulgaria Starting August: What Merchants Need to Know

Business » FINANCE | June 9, 2025, Monday // 15:26
Bulgaria: Dual Currency Receipts Required in Bulgaria Starting August: What Merchants Need to Know

By early August, all businesses in Bulgaria must ensure that their cash registers and sales software systems are ready to print fiscal receipts showing totals in both Bulgarian levs and euros. This marks one of the first tangible steps toward Bulgaria's planned euro adoption on January 1, 2026.

According to the Bulgarian Institute of Metrology, around 150 types of fiscal devices currently in use nationwide will need to be re-approved to comply with the new legal requirement to display dual currencies. However, most merchants won’t need to physically bring their devices in for this adjustment. In the vast majority of cases, a remote software update will be sufficient, eliminating the need to visit service centers or manufacturers.

Iskren Trifonov, who heads the Fiscal Devices Laboratory at the institute, said that by August 10, all fiscal devices - including those used in large retail chains, railway stations, telecom companies, and fuel stations - must have this update in place. The goal is for these systems to be able to show purchase totals in both levs and euros as required by the Euro Introduction Act.

He emphasized that merchants won’t need to invest in new equipment. Instead, software updates will be rolled out and installed remotely across existing devices. Only a limited number of older machines that are unable to handle the update will have to be replaced. In those cases, the manufacturers themselves will notify the users about the incompatibility and advise them on next steps.

Under the law, once Bulgaria receives final approval from the European Parliament to adopt the euro, dual pricing will become mandatory. At first, receipts will list prices in levs followed by the euro equivalent. This arrangement will remain in place until the end of 2025, after which the euro will take precedence on receipts, with the lev listed second. The official exchange rate of 1.95583, set by the Bulgarian National Bank, will also be required to appear on the receipts.

The dual currency system is set to continue until the end of 2026, after which the euro will become the sole official currency.

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: euro, Bulgaria, receipts, levs

Related Articles:

No Psychological Barrier to Euro in Bulgarian Tourism, Says Expert

Rumen Draganov from the Institute for Evaluation and Analysis in Tourism spoke to Bulgarian National Radio about the transition to the euro in Bulgaria

Business » Tourism | June 10, 2025, Tuesday // 13:00

Bulgaria’s Euro Transition: Essential Guidelines for Businesses and Consumers After January 1

Deputy Minister of Economy Nevena Lazarova explained in a recent interview with Bulgarian National Radio what businesses need to know about the practical side of adopting the euro starting January 1

Business | June 10, 2025, Tuesday // 11:00

Bulgaria and Uzbekistan Strengthen Ties as Key Links in Europe-Asia Transport Corridor

Bulgaria and Uzbekistan are key players in linking Europe and Asia via the Transcaspian Transport Corridor

Politics » Diplomacy | June 10, 2025, Tuesday // 10:29

Bulgaria Lags Behind Europe in Signing Bilateral Defense Agreements

Despite Ukraine’s recent military success targeting Russian aircraft, Russian President Vladimir Putin has shown no real inclination to engage in meaningful peace talks

Politics » Defense | June 10, 2025, Tuesday // 10:07

Is a Referendum on the Euro Possible in Bulgaria? Legal and Political Perspectives Explained

The question of whether Bulgaria should hold a referendum on adopting the euro continues to fuel debate on social media

Politics | June 10, 2025, Tuesday // 09:23

Bulgaria Cracks Down Again on Illegal Elderly Homes: 130 Rescued from Abuse in Varna

A total of 130 people are being removed from three illegal adult care facilities in Varna following an operation carried out Monday night - the third such action in recent weeks

Crime | June 10, 2025, Tuesday // 08:05
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Finance

Bulgaria's Eurozone Entry, Corruption, and Lost Influence: A Wake-Up Call from Transparency Without Borders

Kalin Slavov, Executive Director of Transparency Without Borders, believes the shift to the euro in Bulgaria is not a future event, but something that has already taken place in practical terms

Business » Finance | June 9, 2025, Monday // 11:00

Bulgarian Financial Expert: Wait Until 2026 to Exchange Levs - It Will Be Free and Secure

Until January 1, Bulgarians who keep their savings in cash are better off doing nothing

Business » Finance | June 8, 2025, Sunday // 12:06

1999 All Over Again: Why Bulgaria Is Ready for the Euro

Economist Lachezar Bogdanov drew a parallel between Bulgaria's upcoming adoption of the euro and the 1999 denomination of the national currency

Business » Finance | June 6, 2025, Friday // 16:00

Bulgarian Economy Grows 3.1% in Q1 2025, Driven by Construction and Consumer Spending

Bulgaria’s economy posted a 3.1% year-on-year growth in gross domestic product (GDP) for the first quarter of 2025

Business » Finance | June 6, 2025, Friday // 14:50

How Will the Euro Be Introduced in Bulgaria?

The European Commission and the European Central Bank have both confirmed that Bulgaria meets the necessary criteria for eurozone membership

Business » Finance | June 6, 2025, Friday // 12:00

'On January 1st, We Wash Our Eyes and Take a Nice Shower': Financier on Bulgaria’s Eurozone Entry

Bulgaria is joining a select club, and financier Levon Hampartzoumian doesn’t hide his optimism about it

Business » Finance | June 6, 2025, Friday // 09:28
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria