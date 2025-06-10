Dual Currency Receipts Required in Bulgaria Starting August: What Merchants Need to Know

By early August, all businesses in Bulgaria must ensure that their cash registers and sales software systems are ready to print fiscal receipts showing totals in both Bulgarian levs and euros. This marks one of the first tangible steps toward Bulgaria's planned euro adoption on January 1, 2026.

According to the Bulgarian Institute of Metrology, around 150 types of fiscal devices currently in use nationwide will need to be re-approved to comply with the new legal requirement to display dual currencies. However, most merchants won’t need to physically bring their devices in for this adjustment. In the vast majority of cases, a remote software update will be sufficient, eliminating the need to visit service centers or manufacturers.

Iskren Trifonov, who heads the Fiscal Devices Laboratory at the institute, said that by August 10, all fiscal devices - including those used in large retail chains, railway stations, telecom companies, and fuel stations - must have this update in place. The goal is for these systems to be able to show purchase totals in both levs and euros as required by the Euro Introduction Act.

He emphasized that merchants won’t need to invest in new equipment. Instead, software updates will be rolled out and installed remotely across existing devices. Only a limited number of older machines that are unable to handle the update will have to be replaced. In those cases, the manufacturers themselves will notify the users about the incompatibility and advise them on next steps.

Under the law, once Bulgaria receives final approval from the European Parliament to adopt the euro, dual pricing will become mandatory. At first, receipts will list prices in levs followed by the euro equivalent. This arrangement will remain in place until the end of 2025, after which the euro will take precedence on receipts, with the lev listed second. The official exchange rate of 1.95583, set by the Bulgarian National Bank, will also be required to appear on the receipts.

The dual currency system is set to continue until the end of 2026, after which the euro will become the sole official currency.