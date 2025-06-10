Bulgaria Expects Six More F-16 Jets by Year’s End, Says Chief of Defense

Six more F-16 fighter jets are expected to be delivered to Bulgaria by the end of the year, Chief of Defense Admiral Emil Eftimov announced at the opening of the multinational exercise "Balkan Guardian 2025." He avoided giving specific delivery dates but confirmed the second of the initial eight aircraft has already arrived safely at the Third Air Base, where it is currently undergoing standard acceptance procedures.

"The aircraft landed normally and was immediately serviced and secured by our own engineering teams," Eftimov stated. "Everything is proceeding as it should. Our technicians are working closely with their American counterparts, but the bulk of the servicing and checks are carried out by Bulgarian specialists. This shows the process is on the right track, and our personnel are steadily gaining both confidence and practical experience."

Eftimov reiterated the goal for 2025 is to have all eight jets formally accepted - complete with documentation, warranty, and operational readiness. According to him, the Air Force is working ambitiously to meet the necessary conditions for the fleet to reach initial operational capability. If everything proceeds according to plan, Bulgaria could begin using the aircraft for live air defense missions sometime next year.

As for the first F-16 jet, which arrived earlier this year, Eftimov said it is being flown and maintained, but is not yet on active combat duty. "This is part of a phased process. The aircraft is good, it's flying, but it will not assume air defense responsibilities before next year. The transition has to be smooth. Our air base staff and the Air Force command deserve full credit - they’re juggling the new F-16s while still operating and maintaining the older MiG-29s to ensure combat readiness doesn’t slip during the changeover."

He also expressed full confidence in the remaining deliveries, noting that feedback from the U.S. and the manufacturer is encouraging. "Everyone is learning and refining the process. Remarks from earlier stages are being addressed, and overall, the flow is improving."

Meanwhile, at the Koren training ground, the "Balkan Guardian 2025" exercise includes live-fire demonstrations, involving ground forces from Bulgaria, the United States, Italy, and Romania.