Another Illegal Elderly Home Uncovered in Bulgaria Amid Growing Abuse Scandal

Crime | June 9, 2025, Monday // 12:00
Another case of an illegal care home has come to light in Bulgaria, this time in the village of Govedartsi near Samokov. Authorities suspect that the 23 elderly residents there were subjected to degrading and potentially inhumane conditions, according to a report by the Bulgarian National Radio.

The mayor of Samokov, Angel Dzhorgov, drew parallels between the facility in Govedartsi and the now-infamous home in the village of Yagoda, where 75 people were found living in squalor. While different individuals are listed as the operators of the Govedartsi home, Deputy Minister of Social Affairs Ivan Krastev noted that the property was until recently linked to the same people who managed the homes in Yagoda. It remains unclear whether the premises were sold or simply leased to new operators.

Although officials say conditions in Govedartsi were somewhat better than those in Yagoda, they were still described as unfit for human habitation. The elderly residents have since been evacuated, deemed to be in stable health, and relocated either to other care facilities or to a designated ward in the general hospital in Samokov.

Meanwhile, legal proceedings continue over the scandal in Yagoda. Charges have been brought against six individuals for unlawfully detaining elderly people in the facility. The District Prosecutor of Stara Zagora, Tanya Dimitrova, confirmed that the accused are being investigated for unlawful imprisonment, restricting freedom of movement, neglect of individuals in danger, and physical abuse. The court in Kazanlak is reviewing a motion for permanent detention of the suspects. Prosecutors are also exploring whether some of the detainees may be implicated in other criminal acts.

Firsthand accounts from residents paint a grim picture. Seventy-year-old Milka Raeva shared her experience with bTV, describing years of confinement and deprivation: “They locked us up like dogs. We got two slices of bread a day. They wouldn’t open the door in the heat because they were afraid we’d run away. It was four brutal years. God saved me. Many died - starving, wounded, untreated, tied down.” Now relocated, Raeva says she finally feels rescued and is looking forward to reuniting with her daughters.

