No Psychological Barrier to Euro in Bulgarian Tourism, Says Expert

Business » TOURISM | June 10, 2025, Tuesday // 13:18
Bulgaria: No Psychological Barrier to Euro in Bulgarian Tourism, Says Expert @Pexels

Rumen Draganov from the Institute for Evaluation and Analysis in Tourism spoke to Bulgarian National Radio about the transition to the euro in Bulgaria, particularly regarding the tourism sector. According to him, tourism in Bulgaria has effectively been operating with the euro for years, and there is no psychological obstacle to the change. “In euros, it’s actually easier to understand prices,” he noted during the BNR interview.

Draganov does not foresee any price hikes directly linked to switching from leva to euro. He explained that price increases happen for various reasons unrelated to currency conversion. For years, Bulgaria’s tourism sector has kept prices deliberately low to attract foreign visitors, making them feel valued and welcome. He urged Bulgarians to shed the national complex of undervaluing their services, pointing out that there’s no reason to shy away from fair pricing.

Highlighting the gap in pricing compared to other countries, Draganov emphasized Bulgaria’s “export of national income.” Bulgarian hotels and restaurants use branded equipment, and the quality of service, such as how long it takes to make a pizza, is on par with Italy. “We can’t work without charging appropriate prices,” he stressed. He added that the market will adjust quickly and that the notion that “everything must be cheap” is harmful to Bulgaria’s interests.

Addressing tourism trends, Draganov dismissed the hype around Greece as a tourist destination, stating that many places in Bulgaria offer excellent quality. Unlike Greece, where tourism is focused on family-run taverns, Bulgaria’s tourism is a mixed model. Greece has rejected all-inclusive resorts, while Turkey has built large hotel complexes rapidly. “In Bulgaria, in many places, you still find queues,” he observed.

Draganov noted that about 350,000 people work in Bulgarian tourism, with capacity to bring in up to 7,000 foreign workers. He criticized employers who avoid paying fair wages to Bulgarians, stating that tourism was never intended to be a solution for labor shortages from countries like Vietnam, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, or Nepal. “Tourism is a family business that strengthens local economies,” he insisted.

He warned that mayors and local officials need to understand this better and stop approving short-term hotel projects that only operate a few months a year. Instead, tourism development should focus on year-round hotels where conditions remain comfortable throughout the year. Draganov concluded by saying this summer’s tourist season will likely be as short as previous ones, largely due to current hotel construction policies.

