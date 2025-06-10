Is a Referendum on the Euro Possible in Bulgaria? Legal and Political Perspectives Explained

The question of whether Bulgaria should hold a referendum on adopting the euro continues to fuel debate on social media. Across the country, protests supporting the Bulgarian lev persist, with demonstrators calling for government resignation and demanding a public vote on the issue.

The idea of a referendum on the single European currency is not new. It was revived about a month ago after President Rumen Radev called for one. However, the Constitutional Court is still yet to decide on the case he initiated, which challenges Parliament Speaker Natalia Kiselova’s refusal to bring the president’s referendum proposal to a parliamentary vote.

European Commissioner for Economic Affairs and Energy, Valdis Dombrovskis, who oversees euro matters, addressed the issue during his visit to Bulgaria. He noted that no country has ever held a referendum specifically on adopting the euro, despite reports from the European Commission and European Central Bank confirming that Bulgaria meets all the criteria to join the eurozone by January 1, 2026.

Is a referendum on the euro even legally possible? The “BNR - Fact Check” team spoke with Assoc. Prof. Dr. Yulia Zaharieva from Sofia University “St. Kliment Ohridski,” one of the 40 law faculty lecturers who publicly opposed the president’s push for a referendum. Zaharieva argued that after Bulgaria joined the EU, committing to the EU legal framework, a referendum on the euro cannot be held.

“This is not a legal option but a political one,” she said, pointing to the Constitutional Court’s stance. Zaharieva stressed that the euro is a complex subject requiring expert knowledge, and that ordinary citizens would need deep understanding to properly respond, emphasizing the difficulty in framing such a referendum for the public.

What about other countries cited online as examples of “referendums before adopting the euro”? According to Zaharieva, no eurozone member state has ever held a referendum specifically on adopting the euro. Countries fall into several categories: some, like Germany, Belgium, Italy, and Spain, never held public consultations on the euro at all. Others, including Austria, Finland, and the Baltic states, held referendums related to EU accession but not specifically on the euro. Ireland and France are the only two that held referendums on the Maastricht Treaty, which laid the foundation for the Economic and Monetary Union.

Countries outside the eurozone that have never held referendums include Bulgaria and Romania. Meanwhile, Poland, the Czech Republic, and Denmark held referendums on EU membership, and Denmark and Sweden conducted referendums specifically related to eurozone participation.

Denmark is a unique case: before the Maastricht Treaty came into effect, Danes voted “no” to joining the EU’s final monetary phase due to objections about the military and currency aspects. Denmark was granted an opt-out from the euro, unlike countries like Bulgaria, which joined after 1993 and cannot request such derogations. Zaharieva highlighted the misconception that Denmark’s case is the same as Bulgaria’s, which it is not.

The expert also noted that some countries’ EU entry referendums addressed issues beyond currency, like Britain’s “no” vote or Poland’s exceptions related to fundamental rights, which did not affect the internal market. Greece’s economic troubles, she said, are attributed more to national governance than the euro itself.

Zaharieva reminded that the European Commission’s current proposals do not decide on Bulgaria’s eurozone membership - the EU Council and member states hold the final say. She cited Greece’s 1981 EU accession as an example where a negative Commission report was overridden by the Council.

For those seeking deeper insight, Zaharieva recommended a newly published book, “The Euro and the EU Countries. Where Are We?”, by Associate Professor Kaloyan Simeon. The 500-page study offers accessible data and analysis on eurozone issues and referendum matters and is freely available online, helping combat misinformation.

Legally, Bulgaria’s accession to the EU in 2007 included a commitment to adopt the euro eventually. Zaharieva pointed to Article 140, which sets out that the country must meet certain criteria before joining the eurozone, but no fixed date was set. She explained that derogations, or opt-outs, exist in the EU legal system, as with the UK and Denmark, but Bulgaria’s case differs because of its accession timing and treaty obligations.

She emphasized that Bulgaria’s membership in the Economic and Monetary Union started from accession, with a derogation delaying the final phase - euro adoption - but without the option to opt out indefinitely.

Zaharieva also referenced Article 5 of the Act on the Conditions of Accession, which further limits the possibility of holding a referendum on this matter. She cautioned that calls for a public vote often lack legal basis and misinterpret treaties or the Constitution. While political actors may push for referendums, legally, such initiatives face significant obstacles.

Looking ahead, the Eurogroup is set to review the European Commission and European Central Bank reports on Bulgaria next week in Luxembourg, followed by consultations with the European Parliament. Final legislative decisions on Bulgaria joining the eurozone are expected by early July.

In conclusion, claims that EU countries in the eurozone held referendums specifically on adopting the euro are false. While some countries have conducted public opinion polls or referendums on EU membership, none have voted directly on the euro. Misleading and sometimes manipulative statements continue to circulate on social media, distorting the legal and political realities.

Source: BNR