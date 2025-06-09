Israeli Navy Intercepts Gaza-Bound Aid Ship Carrying Greta Thunberg

World | June 9, 2025, Monday // 09:28
Bulgaria: Israeli Navy Intercepts Gaza-Bound Aid Ship Carrying Greta Thunberg

An aid vessel carrying Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg and a group of international campaigners bound for Gaza was intercepted by Israeli forces, according to multiple sources. The ship, named Madleen, was part of the Freedom Flotilla Coalition’s latest effort to break the naval blockade and deliver humanitarian supplies to the besieged Palestinian enclave.

The Freedom Flotilla Coalition announced via Telegram that communication with the Madleen had been lost, posting an image of individuals wearing life jackets with their hands raised. The group reported that alarms had been triggered on board and the crew was bracing for interception, donning safety gear as the situation escalated. Francesca Albanese, the UN Special Rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories, said she had been in contact with the flotilla's ground coordination team in Catania, Italy, and noted that the boat was surrounded by five Israeli vessels and monitored by two drones.

Israel’s foreign ministry later confirmed the interception, stating that the yacht was en route to an Israeli port and that those on board would be repatriated. Video footage released by Israeli authorities showed naval personnel ordering the ship to divert and later showed the activists aboard — dubbed the “Selfie Yacht” by Israeli officials — safe and unharmed.

The Madleen had set sail from Sicily a week earlier, carrying a dozen activists, including Thunberg, in a mission aimed at delivering humanitarian cargo and protesting Israel’s blockade of Gaza. This effort comes amidst heightened international scrutiny of the humanitarian situation in the territory, now deep into the second month of intensified conflict.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant reiterated on Sunday that no vessels would be allowed to breach the maritime blockade, which he said is a measure to prevent Hamas from smuggling weapons. In a strongly worded statement, he addressed the flotilla directly, saying, “To the antisemitic Greta and her fellow Hamas propagandists — I will say this clearly: You should turn back, because you will not make it to Gaza.”

This interception follows a failed attempt in May, when another Freedom Flotilla ship was reportedly struck by drones in international waters near Malta, causing visible damage. While the group blamed Israel for the incident, the Israeli government denied involvement.

The Freedom Flotilla Coalition continues to assert its mission is peaceful, focused on delivering aid and spotlighting what it describes as an urgent humanitarian crisis.

