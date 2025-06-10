Bulgaria Fines Cherry Sellers After Price Spike on All Souls’ Day Amid Preparations for Euro Transition
Thousands of visitors gathered in Kazanlak over the weekend to take part in the highlight event of the annual Rose Festival, a celebration that continues to draw both Bulgarian and international tourists to the heart of the Rose Valley.
Among those attending the festivities were Vice President Iliana Iotova, ministers, diplomats, and foreign ambassadors. This year’s edition paid tribute once again to Bulgaria’s famed oil-bearing rose and to the people whose livelihoods have long been tied to its cultivation. The tradition, which began 122 years ago despite the challenging years following Bulgaria’s Liberation, honours the work of local rose growers and the significance of the rose trade for the region.
The day began with rituals marking the start of the rose-picking season, including demonstrations of rose-picking and distillation methods. In Kazanlak, this isn’t a spectacle staged for tourists—it is a time-honoured custom, passed down through generations, symbolising not only beauty and abundance, but also the community’s gratitude toward the land that sustains it.
Later, the streets of Kazanlak filled with music and colour for a festive parade led by Queen Rose 2025. More than 4,000 participants joined the procession, which featured traditional costumes, dancing, and performances that brought the cultural spirit of the valley to life.
Kazanlak lies at the heart of the Rose Valley—a region nestled just south of the Balkan Mountains. The valley spans roughly 10 to 12 kilometres in width and stretches 95 kilometres in length, with an average elevation of 350 metres and a total area of around 1,895 square kilometres. The centre of Bulgaria’s rose oil production, the valley includes other important towns such as Karlovo, Sopot, Kalofer, and Pavel Banya.
Rose cultivation here has a centuries-old history. Each year, during the May to June harvest season, the area is blanketed in fragrant blossoms. The harvesting process is delicate and labour-intensive—flowers must be hand-picked one by one and placed in willow baskets before being sent to the distilleries. The scent of roses fills the air, marking a time of celebration, connection, and deep-rooted tradition in Bulgaria’s cultural landscape.
