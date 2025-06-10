Renault Eyes Drone Production in Ukraine in Military Industry Shift

Orban: No World War Coming, Russia Too Weak to Attack NATO or Win in Ukraine
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has dismissed fears that the war in Ukraine might escalate into a global war
Renault may soon begin producing drones in Ukraine as part of a joint project with a small French defense firm, according to a report by France Info. The effort would see the automotive giant help establish drone assembly lines on Ukrainian soil, with the resulting systems set to be used by both the Ukrainian and French armed forces.
While the French Ministry of Defense has not confirmed Renault’s involvement directly, Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu stated on June 6 that one of France’s major carmakers would collaborate with a defense SME on a drone manufacturing initiative in Ukraine. Lecornu did not identify the company by name in his comments to Le Monde, but described the arrangement as an "unprecedented partnership."
Renault responded to inquiries by confirming that the French government had reached out to the company regarding the project. However, the automaker clarified that no final decision has been made as of yet.
Details about the specific locations of production remain undisclosed, though it was confirmed that operations would be situated away from active combat zones. Lecornu emphasized that Ukrainian personnel would handle the assembly process, noting their extensive know-how in drone development and battlefield use.
"There’s no need to send French workers," he added, citing Ukrainians’ superior ability to not only engineer drones but also design the tactical frameworks around them.
The project, if it moves forward, would mark another step in France’s increasing backing of Ukraine’s defense sector. In March, Ukrainian presidential advisor Oleksandr Kamyshin stated that domestic manufacturers now have the capacity to produce more than five million FPV drones annually.
In the early hours of June 10, Russia launched a coordinated missile and drone attack on Kyiv and Odesa
Russia has claimed that its ongoing operations in Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk Oblast are part of efforts to establish a so-called "buffer zone" inside Ukrainian territory
Kyiv was hit by another combined Russian aerial assault in the early hours of June 6, with missiles and drones targeting residential areas and civilian infrastructure across multiple districts of the Ukrainian capital
The Kremlin has made it clear that Russia will respond to the recent Ukrainian drone strikes on its military airfields
According to an update published by the Ukrainian military analysis platform DeepState during the night of June 3 to 4
Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) has confirmed carrying out a new operation targeting the Crimean Bridge, marking the third such strike since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion
