Renault Eyes Drone Production in Ukraine in Military Industry Shift

Renault may soon begin producing drones in Ukraine as part of a joint project with a small French defense firm, according to a report by France Info. The effort would see the automotive giant help establish drone assembly lines on Ukrainian soil, with the resulting systems set to be used by both the Ukrainian and French armed forces.

While the French Ministry of Defense has not confirmed Renault’s involvement directly, Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu stated on June 6 that one of France’s major carmakers would collaborate with a defense SME on a drone manufacturing initiative in Ukraine. Lecornu did not identify the company by name in his comments to Le Monde, but described the arrangement as an "unprecedented partnership."

Renault responded to inquiries by confirming that the French government had reached out to the company regarding the project. However, the automaker clarified that no final decision has been made as of yet.

Details about the specific locations of production remain undisclosed, though it was confirmed that operations would be situated away from active combat zones. Lecornu emphasized that Ukrainian personnel would handle the assembly process, noting their extensive know-how in drone development and battlefield use.

"There’s no need to send French workers," he added, citing Ukrainians’ superior ability to not only engineer drones but also design the tactical frameworks around them.

The project, if it moves forward, would mark another step in France’s increasing backing of Ukraine’s defense sector. In March, Ukrainian presidential advisor Oleksandr Kamyshin stated that domestic manufacturers now have the capacity to produce more than five million FPV drones annually.