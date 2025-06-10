Step by Step: Bulgaria Continues F-16 Deliveries with Arrival of Second Jet

Politics » DEFENSE | June 9, 2025, Monday // 08:25
Bulgaria: Step by Step: Bulgaria Continues F-16 Deliveries with Arrival of Second Jet @Ministry of Defense

Bulgaria welcomed its second F-16 Block 70 aircraft on June 8, marking another step in the country’s ongoing modernization of its Air Force. The jet, a single-seat combat version with tail number 313, touched down at 15:26 at the Third Air Base.

The arrival was observed by senior military officials, including Chief of Defense Admiral Emil Eftimov, Air Force Commander Major General Nikolay Rusev, Colonel Metodi Orlov - acting commander of the base - and personnel stationed at Third Air Base. The technical and flight acceptance procedures for the newly delivered aircraft are now set to begin.

Admiral Eftimov expressed satisfaction with the progress. “The process of integrating the new F-16 Block 70 platform into our Air Force continues steadily. Today we welcomed our second combat aircraft, and the work continues,” he said. According to him, the objective remains to complete the delivery of all eight aircraft under the first contract within this year and begin developing initial operational capabilities.

Bulgaria received its first F-16 Block 70 in April - a dual-seat combat trainer. Both jets are part of the original agreement signed in 2019 for eight aircraft. The remaining six under this deal are expected to arrive before the close of 2025.

Looking ahead, Bulgaria plans to expand its fleet further. Another eight F-16 Block 70s are scheduled for delivery by the end of 2027 under a second contract, allowing the Bulgarian Air Force to form a full squadron equipped with the advanced multirole fighters.

