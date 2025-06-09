Weather Shift on Monday: Heat Eases, Rain Moves into Western and Northern Bulgaria

Society » ENVIRONMENT | June 8, 2025, Sunday // 15:40
Weather Shift on Monday: Heat Eases, Rain Moves into Western and Northern Bulgaria

Monday will bring mostly sunny skies across Bulgaria, though the afternoon hours will see a change in the west, where rain clouds are expected to build, leading to brief showers in some areas. By nightfall and heading into early Tuesday, the northern regions will experience rain and thunderstorms.

Winds will shift from the northwest, generally moderate in strength. Temperatures across the country will take a dip compared to previous days. Daytime highs will range between 29°C and 34°C, with slightly higher values expected in southeastern parts of the country. In Sofia, the maximum temperature is forecast to reach around 29°C.

Along the Black Sea coast, the day will remain mostly sunny with light easterly winds. Maximum temperatures along the shoreline will vary between 26°C and 28°C. Sea water temperatures will be comfortable, ranging from 22°C to 24°C.

In the mountain regions, the day will begin with sunshine, but rain showers and thunderstorms are likely to develop later, particularly in the western ranges and the Central Balkan Mountains. Winds in higher altitudes will come from the northwest and may pick up to moderate speeds. Temperatures at 1,200 meters will reach up to 22°C, while at 2,000 meters they will hover around 15°C.

