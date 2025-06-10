Bulgaria's Eurozone Entry, Corruption, and Lost Influence: A Wake-Up Call from Transparency Without Borders

Kalin Slavov, Executive Director of Transparency Without Borders, believes the shift to the euro in Bulgaria is not a future event, but something that has already taken place in practical terms. Speaking on Bulgarian National Radio, Slavov noted that both the benefits and downsides of this transition have largely played out for ordinary citizens.

Referring to institutional shifts, he argued that the country has already implemented most of the necessary structural reforms. Years ago, there were as many as four separate anti-corruption bodies. Yet despite these efforts, Slavov said, Bulgaria's trajectory has remained unchanged. “For the last 15 years, we’ve been like a flatline on a monitor - no progress, no decline, just stagnation,” he observed, linking this to a lack of real reform in the fight against corruption.

He warned that anti-corruption systems have a way of absorbing newcomers - those who enter with fresh ideals and moral ambitions - and reshaping them to fit existing dysfunctional norms. In his view, these entrenched systems resist meaningful change by converting new participants rather than being changed by them.

Slavov also commented on the new EU directive aimed at fighting corruption. The directive is reaching its final phase, but the topic is sensitive, as it touches on criminal justice - a domain still largely controlled by individual member states. For that reason, he expressed concern that the strongest elements of the directive may be diluted in the final version.

He pointed out that the directive hasn’t been adequately communicated to the business sector, which has had little chance to contribute to Bulgaria’s national position. According to him, politicians often fall back on blaming Brussels while failing to exercise Bulgaria’s full rights as an EU member during the formation of such policies.

The directive itself is poised to introduce significant obligations for both businesses and non-governmental organizations. Slavov explained that businesses will be drawn directly into anti-corruption efforts. NGOs, too, are expected to gain specific procedural rights in criminal cases when defending the public interest. Their role, as outsiders to the official system, could bring a needed alternative perspective, he said.

Slavov raised another warning about delays in electing a national ombudsman. He noted that continued inaction could cost Bulgaria its right to direct participation in United Nations sessions, where such institutions play a key role.

He criticized a growing tendency to substitute the intended functions of constitutionally independent institutions like the ombudsman, the National Bank, and the Court of Auditors. Installing these figures as interim prime ministers or using them for political maneuvering, he argued, distorts their role and undermines their ability to function properly.