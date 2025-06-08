Bulgaria's Eurozone Entry: Small Business to Lead with Stability and Trust

Business | June 8, 2025, Sunday // 11:46
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's Eurozone Entry: Small Business to Lead with Stability and Trust

Small businesses in Bulgaria will once again rise to the occasion and demonstrate their social responsibility. That was the message of Eleonora Negulova, chair of the National Association of Small and Medium-Sized Businesses, during her interview with the Bulgarian National Radio. Her remarks came after the European Commission's latest convergence report confirmed that Bulgaria is expected to join the eurozone as of January 1, 2026.

Negulova reminded that during the Covid crisis, small businesses were among the most socially responsible players. According to her, the transition to the euro is not an extraordinary event. It has been anticipated for years, and the business community has been gradually preparing. Many already display prices in both leva and euros, and converting between the two is a simple calculation, she said.

The only significant preparations left are technical in nature - mainly updating fiscal devices and ensuring that businesses can give change in euros, including coins, while still accepting leva. “These are small, technical adjustments. Basic things that each small business needs to take care of,” she explained.

Negulova also addressed concerns about unfair pricing or trade practices. She noted that there are sufficient mechanisms in place, both from the state and within the market, to deal with such behavior. According to her, even if someone tries to act unfairly, they will soon become uncompetitive and be forced to adjust. “You can act like Andreshko for a month or two, but the market always catches up,” she said. In her view, any attempts to exploit the currency changeover for unfair gains will remain isolated incidents, not a widespread trend.

Consumers themselves should remain alert and compare prices. In small towns and neighborhoods, local shops operate on the basis of trust within the community, which makes price manipulation much harder. While there may be minor price rounding at the start, it would likely amount to no more than a cent or two.

Negulova emphasized the need for active involvement from both responsible institutions and business organizations throughout the process. The conversion of bank accounts poses no real issue, but she pointed out that there are formal steps to take, such as adjusting employment contracts, salary documents, and updating proposals with partners.

She concluded with a call to her colleagues in the business sector: to show once more that small enterprises are not only Bulgaria’s largest employers and taxpayers, but also the most consistent and reliable allies of the Bulgarian people.

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: businesses, Bulgaria, euro, Negulova

Related Articles:

From Kuna to Euro: How Croatia Seamlessly Joined the Eurozone

Croatia’s transition to the euro was not a sudden leap, but the result of a long process that started years before its official entry into the European Union

World » EU | June 9, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Bulgaria’s Debt to Attract More Investors Thanks to Eurozone Entry

Dimitar Georgiev, a market analyst with one of Bulgaria’s top investment firms, believes the adoption of the euro will spark greater investor interest in Bulgarian government debt

Politics | June 9, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Bulgaria's Eurozone Entry, Corruption, and Lost Influence: A Wake-Up Call from Transparency Without Borders

Kalin Slavov, Executive Director of Transparency Without Borders, believes the shift to the euro in Bulgaria is not a future event, but something that has already taken place in practical terms

Business » Finance | June 9, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Euro vs. Leva: Can Bulgarians Afford More Bread After the Switch?

A recent Facebook post by Stanish Rangelov, head of the "Property and Risk Insurance" department, offered a straightforward calculation meant to illustrate the possible effect of euro adoption on the purchasing power of Bulgarians - using the price of bre

Society | June 8, 2025, Sunday // 15:44

Weather Shift on Monday: Heat Eases, Rain Moves into Western and Northern Bulgaria

Monday will bring mostly sunny skies across Bulgaria, though the afternoon hours will see a change in the west, where rain clouds are expected to build

Society » Environment | June 8, 2025, Sunday // 15:40

Bulgarian Financial Expert: Wait Until 2026 to Exchange Levs - It Will Be Free and Secure

Until January 1, Bulgarians who keep their savings in cash are better off doing nothing

Business » Finance | June 8, 2025, Sunday // 12:06
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Business

Bulgarian Financial Expert: Wait Until 2026 to Exchange Levs - It Will Be Free and Secure

Until January 1, Bulgarians who keep their savings in cash are better off doing nothing

Business » Finance | June 8, 2025, Sunday // 12:06

Electricity and Heating Bills in Bulgaria Set to Rise by Nearly 5% from July

From July 1, 2025, Bulgarian households are expected to see an average increase of just under 5% in their electricit

Business » Energy | June 7, 2025, Saturday // 15:00

Majority of Bulgarians Work in Low-Paying Sectors, Below National Average Salary

Nearly three-quarters of Bulgaria’s workforce are employed in sectors where salaries remain below the national average

Business | June 7, 2025, Saturday // 09:20

Greece–Bulgaria Gas Link Now Covers Over 60% of Bulgaria’s Summer Supply

Since its commercial launch at the end of 2022, the Greece–Bulgaria gas interconnector (IGB) has transported more than 34.5 million MWh of natural gas

Business » Energy | June 6, 2025, Friday // 16:36

1999 All Over Again: Why Bulgaria Is Ready for the Euro

Economist Lachezar Bogdanov drew a parallel between Bulgaria's upcoming adoption of the euro and the 1999 denomination of the national currency

Business » Finance | June 6, 2025, Friday // 16:00

Shelly Group Becomes Bulgaria’s Second Tech Unicorn

Bulgaria now proudly counts a second unicorn company - Shelly Group

Business | June 6, 2025, Friday // 15:31
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria