Bulgaria's President on the Eurozone: A Celebration for Politicians, a Burden for the People

President Rumen Radev voiced sharp criticism of Bulgaria's readiness to adopt the euro, describing the latest convergence reports as cause for celebration among those in power but a source of concern for ordinary citizens. Speaking to journalists at Sofia’s Vasil Levski Airport before departing on official visits to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, he argued that while the official inflation rate is listed at 2.7%, people are experiencing a much higher rate in their daily lives.

Radev pointed out that even the convergence reports themselves contain numerous warnings and caveats. He stressed that both consumers and producers in Bulgaria are aware that market mechanisms are not functioning effectively. The absence of proper regulations, in his view, fails to protect domestic producers and leaves farmers without sufficient support or incentives to cooperate, thereby undermining their competitiveness.

The President questioned whether the country is truly ready to join the eurozone and whether now is the right time to do so. He accused the National Assembly of ignoring public sentiment, saying that Parliament has turned its back on the people and now acts like a fortress that refuses to listen. He further argued that the refusal to hold a national referendum represents a breakdown of the social contract between citizens and the political class.

While acknowledging that eurozone membership could bring increased investor confidence, more foreign investment, and stronger economic growth, Radev warned that the timing of these benefits remains uncertain. He noted that Bulgaria currently sits at 59% of the EU’s average price levels. Based on the experience of other countries, he cautioned that price levels can surge quickly after adopting the euro.

The major risk, according to Radev, is that Bulgaria’s economy may not be able to absorb this shift fast enough. He expressed concern that such a spike in prices could significantly harm the over 1.3 million Bulgarians living below the poverty line, whose living standards might drop even further if the economy fails to compensate in time.