Electricity and Heating Bills in Bulgaria Set to Rise by Nearly 5% from July

From July 1, 2025, Bulgarian households are expected to see an average increase of just under 5% in their electricity and heating bills. The Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (EWRC) published its proposals for updated tariffs, following a thorough review of requests submitted by energy companies across the country.

The proposed average increase in electricity prices for end-users is 4.62% for the period from July 1, 2025, to June 30, 2026. The change, however, varies between electricity providers. Consumers served by "EVN Bulgaria Elektrosnabdyavane" in Southeastern Bulgaria face the largest proposed increase — 5.95%. The change for other suppliers is as follows: 3.81% for "Electrohold Sales" EAD, 4.21% for "ENERGO-PRO Sales" AD, while "ESP Golden Sands" OOD is the only company for which a slight reduction of 0.47% is proposed.

As for district heating, the EWRC recommends an average price rise of 4.50% for household users. This is significantly lower than the average 32.20% increase initially requested by heating companies in their applications submitted at the end of March 2025.

The largest heating supplier in the country, "Toplofikatsiya Sofia" EAD, had requested a 23.82% increase, but the Commission is only proposing a 5.43% rise. Similarly, for "EVN Bulgaria Toplofikatsiya" EAD, the proposed change is 5.18%, compared to the 10.98% increase sought by the company. The situation is mirrored across other cities:

In Pleven, the proposed rise is 4.00%, against the 21.58% requested;

In Burgas, 4.99% versus 36.39%;

In Varna, the proposal is a modest 1.00% increase , though the operator had actually requested a decrease of 2.56%;

In Vratsa, the Commission suggests 4.90%, despite the company's request for a sharp 66.28% hike;

In Veliko Tarnovo, a 5.00% rise is proposed, far below the requested 92.38%.

Other regional heating companies also face capped increases: 5.37% in Razgrad (requested: 17.50%), 3.00% for "Yuliko-Evrotrade" in Yambol (requested: 15.64%), 5.03% in Ruse (requested: 31.35%), 4.99% in Pernik (requested: 24.31%), and 5.11% in Sliven (requested: 48.46%).

The EWRC also released proposed changes concerning preferential pricing for electricity from renewable sources and outlined pricing for distributing traction electricity in railway transport. Alongside the heating and electricity adjustments, these proposals mark the start of a new regulatory period aimed at balancing consumer protection with the financial viability of energy providers.