'Revival' Leader: EU Leaders Must Block Bulgaria's Illicit Eurozone Entry

Politics | June 7, 2025, Saturday // 14:47
Bulgaria: 'Revival' Leader: EU Leaders Must Block Bulgaria's Illicit Eurozone Entry

Kostadin Kostadinov, leader of the “Revival” party, has sent letters to the presidents and prime ministers of all European Union member states. In the messages, he outlines what he describes as the true scale of inflation in Bulgaria, the condition of the national budget, the public’s sentiment regarding the eurozone, and the growing demand among Bulgarian citizens for a referendum on the matter.

In his statement to BNT, Kostadinov said that the appeal to European leaders is aimed at preventing Bulgaria’s accession to the eurozone without proper legal grounds. “We are asking them not to allow Bulgaria to be illegally brought into the eurozone,” he stated.

Meanwhile, “We Continue the Change” co-leader Kiril Petkov commented on the domestic political climate surrounding Bulgaria’s path to the euro. In a Facebook post, he confirmed that his party would refrain from initiating a vote of no confidence in the government before July 9, so as not to endanger the country’s eurozone ambitions.

Petkov also revealed that a National Council meeting is scheduled for July 12, where his party will decide on the subject of a potential no-confidence motion. According to him, several issues could be grounds for such a move - including alleged smuggling-related misconduct within the Ministry of Interior, inflated costs for the Ruse-Varna highway project under the Ministry of Regional Development, and problems in the healthcare system, particularly the emigration of young medical professionals due to inadequate pay.

