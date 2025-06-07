Greece–Bulgaria Gas Link Now Covers Over 60% of Bulgaria’s Summer Supply

Majority of Bulgarians Work in Low-Paying Sectors, Below National Average Salary
Nearly three-quarters of Bulgaria’s workforce are employed in sectors where salaries remain below the national average
Since its commercial launch at the end of 2022, the Greece–Bulgaria gas interconnector (IGB) has transported more than 34.5 million MWh of natural gas, according to an announcement by the operator on June 6.
During the summer season, the IGB provides over 60% of Bulgaria’s natural gas supply, while in the winter this figure stands at about 40%. The figures underscore the pipeline’s growing role in securing and diversifying Bulgaria’s energy sources.
The infrastructure also enables virtual reverse gas flows from Bulgaria to Greece. Since becoming operational, around 2 million MWh have been moved in the opposite direction. ICGB confirmed it is technically prepared to start offering physical reverse flow at the Komotini interconnection point, once Greece provides the necessary entry capacity.
The interconnector is supported by two main metering stations—one in Stara Zagora, where it connects with Bulgaria’s transmission network operated by Bulgartransgaz, and a dual station in Komotini, which links the system to the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) and the Greek gas operator DESFA.
Work is underway to expand the pipeline’s capacity as part of the broader Vertical Gas Corridor initiative involving Greece, Bulgaria, Romania, and Hungary. Once fully developed, the IGB is expected to reach an annual capacity of 5 billion cubic meters, boosting regional cooperation and energy resilience.
The upcoming changeover from the lev to the euro in Bulgaria will not drive fuel prices up
Greek media and energy sector figures have raised sharp criticism over the way the Greece-Bulgaria gas interconnector (IGB) is being operated, claiming it harms Greece’s national interests
Bulgaria’s Minister of Energy, Zhecho Stankov, has assured that the adoption of the euro will not lead to an increase in electricity prices
The Vertical Gas Corridor is projected to be completed by mid-2026, with over 450 workers currently engaged on the project
The contract signed between the Bulgarian state gas company Bulgargaz and Turkey’s Botas has come under heavy scrutiny amid claims that it is severely disadvantageous for Bulgaria
Greece has taken its first concrete step toward building a hydrogen corridor to Central Europe, with the national gas transmission operator DESFA launching a tender for the development of a new pipeline project
Borderless Bulgaria: How Schengen Benefits Are Transforming Trade and Logistics
Bulgaria's Mortality Rate Remains Highest in Europe