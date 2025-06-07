Greece–Bulgaria Gas Link Now Covers Over 60% of Bulgaria’s Summer Supply

Since its commercial launch at the end of 2022, the Greece–Bulgaria gas interconnector (IGB) has transported more than 34.5 million MWh of natural gas, according to an announcement by the operator on June 6.

During the summer season, the IGB provides over 60% of Bulgaria’s natural gas supply, while in the winter this figure stands at about 40%. The figures underscore the pipeline’s growing role in securing and diversifying Bulgaria’s energy sources.

The infrastructure also enables virtual reverse gas flows from Bulgaria to Greece. Since becoming operational, around 2 million MWh have been moved in the opposite direction. ICGB confirmed it is technically prepared to start offering physical reverse flow at the Komotini interconnection point, once Greece provides the necessary entry capacity.

The interconnector is supported by two main metering stations—one in Stara Zagora, where it connects with Bulgaria’s transmission network operated by Bulgartransgaz, and a dual station in Komotini, which links the system to the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) and the Greek gas operator DESFA.

Work is underway to expand the pipeline’s capacity as part of the broader Vertical Gas Corridor initiative involving Greece, Bulgaria, Romania, and Hungary. Once fully developed, the IGB is expected to reach an annual capacity of 5 billion cubic meters, boosting regional cooperation and energy resilience.